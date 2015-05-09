Toyota Is Finally Accelerating BEV Development

Mar. 14, 2023 12:38 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)
Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Incoming CEO Koji Sato announced the acceleration of BEV development on February 13th.
  • The high-priced Lexus brand gives Toyota an opportunity to make BEV investments for customers who are willing to pay a premium.
  • It has been reported that Toyota will be making BEVs in Kentucky and batteries in North Carolina.
Lexus dealership showroom

chameleonseye

Introduction

My thesis is that Toyota (NYSE:TM) is accelerating their push into battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) now that they have a new CEO.

At the time of this writing, ¥1,000 is equivalent to about $7.48. The way I convert ¥ figures in my head is

This article was written by

Eric Sprague profile picture
Eric Sprague
4.02K Followers
I'm an individual investor heavily influenced by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Munger's 1994 USC Business School Speech is something I think about a lot: ### Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return—even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result. ... Another very simple effect I very seldom see discussed either by investment managers or anybody else is the effect of taxes. If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%—or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening. If you sit back for long, long stretches in great companies, you can get a huge edge from nothing but the way that income taxes work. ### Feel free to follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/ftreric

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY, TSLA, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.