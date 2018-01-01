AbbVie: Comparing The Current Valuation To Its Last Growth Cycle

Mar. 14, 2023 12:43 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)1 Comment
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
609 Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie is one of the most prominent biotechnology/healthcare stocks known for paying a good dividend.
  • Besides the dividend, AbbVie didn't generate any returns on a one-year basis and is still a bit away from its all-time high.
  • Due to the fallout of Humira as AbbVie's blockbuster product, analysts expect a steep downfall in earnings in 2023 and flat earnings in 2024.
  • Even though AbbVie is undervalued compared to its historical averages, it's still mispriced when looking at growth prospects and gives zero to little total return potential at current prices.
  • In this article, I will look solely at AbbVie's valuation compared to its past and not at the current business performance.

Abbott and Abbvie sign at their headquarters in Abbott Park, IL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a well-known and liked healthcare stock, and I own some shares, too. In the last year, the market feared the end of Humira as AbbVie's blockbuster product would damage sales and earnings more than previously expected. Therefore, the stock price

Chart
Data by YCharts

AbbVie's current valuation

AbbVie's current valuation (koyfin.com)

AbbVie's valuation in comparison to its growth prospects

AbbVie's valuation in comparison to its growth prospects (koyfin.com)

FastGraphs' historical chart

FastGraphs' historical chart (fastgraphs.com)

FastGraphs' forecasting calculator

FastGraphs' forecasting calculator (fastgraphs.com)

FastGraphs' forecasting calculator

FastGraphs' forecasting calculator (fastgraphs.com)

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
609 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.