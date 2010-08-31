Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up to our November 26th article on SSO. At that time we felt market sentiment was bearish enough to warrant a bullish position on the stock market. SSO seemed appropriate and we detailed its long term history and why.

We still have a hold on the position but are a little cautious because of the wide swings in cash flow into and out of SSO. We've never seen it before and we aren't sure if it reflects something about market sentiment our normal sentiment indicators aren't showing, or means nothing at all.

The Use of Leverage

With investor sentiment swinging back toward extreme bearish levels again, as shown by our short-term master sentiment indicator below, contrary to how it sounds, we think investors should still consider a little leverage in their investments.

To accomplish this, one could buy the SPY and margin it. If they did they could get 2x the return of the S&P 500 index minus twice the management fee and the carrying cost of the margin interest, which would depend upon their broker's margin rate.

An easier way is to use the 2x leveraged ETF provided by ProShares, such as SSO. It's not quite the same process but yields similar results. Either way one never gets 2x the return of the index because there is always a cost to leverage, no matter how it's done. This fact gives a perpetual downward bias to any leveraged situation. But there are times to assume that risk. We continue to think now is that time, but with some caution.

Market Sentiment is Turning Negative Again (Which is Positive)

As readers may know, I am a firm believer in measuring investor sentiment when determining market direction. This was the purpose behind the creation of the two master sentiment indicators.

The one shown below is the short term MSI, which is composed of seven sentiment measurements that change daily. It's graphed from 2016 to present. The black arrows point to readings in the Green Zone, which represent extreme levels of bearish sentiment. One can read more about it in this article.

Short Term MSI plotted against SPY from 2016 to present (Michael McDonald)

Notice the rapid rise in the ST-MSI over the last two weeks to a reading of -6.5? If it continues, the indicator will be in the green zone in a week or two. It would be hard to ignore a strong buy signal like this. We think one should be prepared to use 2x leverage fund if it occurs.

So let's look at the latest numbers for SSO in graphical format.

The History of SSO NAV

NAV of SSO since inception (Michael McDonald)

The chart above graphs the NAV of SSO since inception in 2006. We highlighted in yellow the values of the fund at critical turning points in the last three years. These numbers show both the potential reward and the volatility or risk of the S&P 500 when you have two times leverage.

The chart also shows the relative size of the 2022 bear market. From this long-term perspective, the bear market looks to us more like a natural price correction after a substantial bull market and, in fact, we think this is exactly what it is.

From the October low of $39.70, we believe we've started an intermediate term move back up to at least the previous highs of 2021.

The Rapidly Changing Cash Flow of SSO

One metric that makes us a little cautious toward SSO is the internal measurement of cash flow into and out of the fund. The chart below shows this.

As you probably know, the buying and selling of a stock is always equal. This is what moves the price of the stock up and down; the market is always finding the price that equals supply with demand.

This isn't true with the buying and selling of an ETF. The amount of money buying and selling an ETF is seldom, if ever, equal. If more money is moving into the fund than the money coming out, the sponsors create additional shares to fill the need. There's a net increase in the number of shares outstanding and therefore a net cash flow into the fund.

The opposite is true if more money is leaving the fund than entering. They then retire the number of shares outstanding.

Net Cash short term flow in SSO as a percent of assets (Michael McDonald)

This chart graphs the cash flow of money moving into and out of SSO as a percent of total net assets. The measuring period is seven trading days. History shows that market lows in SSO usually occur when there's a net outflow of money from SSO. This means that investor timing of SSO is not as good as it should be. You'd want net cash flow in at the bottom and net cash flow out at the top.

What concerns us now is the size of the cash flow swings since last summer. This is clearly visible on the graph and I circled it with a black oval. This pattern is very unusual. We aren't sure what it means at the moment but we are a little cautious on the ETF because of the wide swings in cash flow into and out of SSO.

Risk Warning

The following warning about using highly leveraged ETFs is provided by ProShares.

ProShares Ultra SPY seeks a return that is 2x the return of its index (target) for a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next. Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in returns that are significantly different than the target return and ProShares' returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. Investors should consult the prospectus for further details on the calculation of the returns and the risks associated with investing in this product.

One should also read this detailed message from the SEC on the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs.