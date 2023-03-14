Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tecan Group AG (OTCPK:TCHBF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 14, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Braendle - Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Achim von Leoprechting - Chief Executive Officer

Tania Micki - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Daniel Buchta - ZKB

Sebastian Vogel - UBS

Chris Gretler - Credit Suisse

Henrietta Rumberger - AWP

Martin Braendle

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our conference call this morning. We are very pleased to discuss with you the results for our fiscal year 2022.

With me on the call are our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting; and our Chief Financial Officer, Tania Micki.

Before we start, as always, very briefly some formalities. The corresponding press release announcing our financial results was issued this morning at 6:30 a.m. Central European time. Both this press release, as well as the full 2022 annual report are available on the company website, tecan.com, under the Investor Relations tab. The call, as you heard, is being webcast over the Internet on our homepage, and we have also posted the presentation slides for this call for download.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Achim von Leoprechting. Achim?

Achim von Leoprechting

Thank you, Martin. Good morning, and welcome to the Tecan 2022 full year results presentation. Before Tania will discuss the financial results of last year in detail, I will give you an overview of the financial and operational highlights.

2022 was a successful year for Tecan. I'm very pleased with our financial performance and especially with the strong growth of the underlying business. In the past year, we've seen that directly and indirectly, the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped many laboratory processes. This led to strong

