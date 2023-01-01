gorodenkoff

By Kush Goel

Fall-out from recent U.S. bank failures could have significant longer-term implications for the industry. Here’s why.

What do the recent failures at Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) mean for equity investors? Events are still fluid, but when the volatility settles, we think the banking industry could face a number of longer-term challenges - in the form of lower earnings and potentially more modest returns.

Here are some potential ramifications we believe investors should continue to keep in mind:

Increased regulation: In our view, smaller banks may be subject to more stringent requirements to ensure their resilience - including tougher stress tests, liquidity rules and forced capital raises. Meeting those demands will likely lead to tighter lending standards and potentially put pressure on earnings and margins.

In our view, smaller banks may be subject to more stringent requirements to ensure their resilience - including tougher stress tests, liquidity rules and forced capital raises. Meeting those demands will likely lead to tighter lending standards and potentially put pressure on earnings and margins. More industry consolidation and flows to the biggest banks: Potential investor and customer preference for larger, traditional banks may drive M&A activity. We would not be surprised if smaller banks are acquired by larger, more-diversified competitors.

Higher deposit costs: With the Fed having aggressively hiked interest rates over the past several quarters, investors now have a growing menu of low-risk options with the potential of generating attractive returns. We also believe competition for core deposits will likely heat up - further increasing banks’ cost of capital and squeezing margins.

With the Fed having aggressively hiked interest rates over the past several quarters, investors now have a growing menu of low-risk options with the potential of generating attractive returns. We also believe competition for core deposits will likely heat up - further increasing banks’ cost of capital and squeezing margins. More wholesale funding for regional banks: Regulators are considering Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) rules for regional banks. TLAC acts as an additional layer of longer-term funding to meet potential strains on liquidity and absorb losses in the event of failure. But that extra safety cushion won’t come for free: if tougher TLAC rules are stricter than initially proposed, that additional wholesale help will likely further increase regional banks’ funding costs.

Regulators are considering Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) rules for regional banks. TLAC acts as an additional layer of longer-term funding to meet potential strains on liquidity and absorb losses in the event of failure. But that extra safety cushion won’t come for free: if tougher TLAC rules are stricter than initially proposed, that additional wholesale help will likely further increase regional banks’ funding costs. Reevaluation of deposit insurance: In the wake of the failures at SIVB and SBNY, regulators may conclude that the $250,000 federal deposit insurance cap is insufficient to prevent bank runs. The cap has been in place for decades but is not indexed to inflation. Following the failure of IndyMac in 2008, the U.S. has adopted the unofficial policy of guaranteeing deposits, insured or not. Regulators may need to consider formalizing that unofficial policy.

