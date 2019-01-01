Clearfield: Well-Positioned Amidst Structural Growth Setup

Summary

  • CLFD's core business is FTTH deployments in the community broadband market, which spans Tier 2 and 3, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers.
  • With ~$100 billion of funding recently passed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, CLFD is well-positioned to benefit from the US government’s commitment to the proliferation of affordable high-speed broadband.
  • With ~200,000 existing macro sites in the US, the addition of new small cell sites could prove a promising new opportunity for CLFD's fiber management products.
  • I assign a Buy rating on the stock with a September 2023 price target of $70 based on an EV/Sales multiple of 2x.

CLFD's Product Portfolio

CLFD's Product Portfolio (Company Presentation)

CLFD's Product Suite Well Positioned For 5G

CLFD's Product Suite Well Positioned For 5G (Company Presentation)

CLFD's FY22 Revenue Composition

CLFD's FY22 Revenue Composition (Company Presentation)

CLFD historical revenue growth

CLFD historical revenue growth (Ycharts)

CLFD's Price Target

CLFD's Price Target (Author's Calculations)

CLFD valuation multiple vs Peers

CLFD valuation multiple vs Peers (Ycharts)

Financial Analyst. Interested in growth stocks with a unique MOAT.

