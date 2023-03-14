Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 14, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Eli Kalif - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Balaji Prasad - Barclays

Balaji Prasad

Good morning, everyone. My name is Balaji Prasad, I'm the Senior Analyst for the Barclays Specialty Pharmaceuticals coverage. For the next session of the day at the Barclays Annual Healthcare Conference. I have the pleasure of hosting Teva, and Eli Kalif, the Chief Financial Officer from Teva. Thank you so much for joining us today. It's a pleasure to have you here.

Eli Kalif

Thank you for having me. Really excited to be here.

Balaji Prasad

It's a very interesting phase for Teva now with the CEO change and everything else. But considering that you had your earnings call recently, why don't you start with a couple of recaps from your earnings call and then we can get into Q&A.

Eli Kalif

Yes. So, yes, we're really excited to have Richard with us, I think, over the last several years. The company really focused on how to be able to stabilize the optimization to make sure that our capital allocation really focused on serving the debt and keeping our restructuring capabilities, taking a lot of cost out of the system. And with the coming new CEO, Richard Francis and his well experienced record, we see ourselves now positioned into growth.

What does it mean? It mean that we initiated already in the last two months on ongoing strategic review. That strategic review of going with the several work streams that you go across the companies and with dedicated teams. That going through any assets, any operations, any portfolio that we can think about on thinking about growth.

What type of activities you want to focus on? What type of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.