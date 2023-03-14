Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) JPMorgan Industrials Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 12:40 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) JPMorgan Industrials Conference Call March 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darius Adamczyk - Chairman & CEO

Vimal Kapur - COO & President

Conference Call Participants

Charles Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Tusa

One of the JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference. My name is Steve Tusa. I'm the electrical equipment and multi-industry analyst here. Hopefully, you guys have a ton of good meetings, and we certainly have some good content. I think 14, 15 companies that we have across a broad spectrum of verticals. We're starting this morning with Honeywell, some news that will obviously follow-up on in our Q&A. With, I guess, now outgoing CEO, Darius Adamczyk. And CEO-elect or new CEO, Vimal Kapur, here on stage. That was announced about an hour ago this morning. We'll dive into that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Charles Tusa

But I guess, thanks for being here, guys. And start with Darius. 7 years is not quite a normal tenure for most of the CEOs that I've covered. I mean I think there are some that have certainly stayed way too long. But 7 is a pretty short period of time. Talk about the mindset here and how you progress through this decision?

Darius Adamczyk

Yes. Well, thanks, Steve. I think in terms of period of time, I mean, I think 6 to 10 is the right period of time in my point of view, and I think it all depends on a lot of other factors, too, which is a successor ready is the company in the right state of transition. And there were a few factors that went into my decision. The first one is, first of all, we had a superb successor who was ready. We spent 34 years in the company and is -- has a vast level of experience. Number 2 is, and this was probably the single most important

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.