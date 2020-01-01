Investor Day Month: Key Analyst Days Happening In March

Mar. 14, 2023 2:03 PM ETFL, GE, GPC, HSY, NKE, TSLA
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
62 Followers

Summary

  • An earnings recession is likely ongoing across the global corporate world.
  • Outlooks provided on new products, services, and initiatives at investor days this month will lay the foundation for how the balance of 2023 unfolds.
  • Following market-moving events from Tesla and GE, we highlight three consumer companies moving in different directions with upcoming investor days.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Now that the first quarter earnings season is in the rearview mirror, investors aim to spot clues from outlooks given at analyst and investor days in March. This is peak season for these important gatherings before the Q1 reporting season

Nike 2-Year Stock Price History

Hershey 2-Year Stock Price History

Genuine Parts 2-Year Stock Price History

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
62 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.