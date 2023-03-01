RSBT: Why I Own This Potentially Life-Changing 12.4%-Yielding ETF

Summary

  • Diversification can help boost yield, long-term returns, maximize income growth, and reduce volatility in even the most extreme market crashes.
  • Bonds and managed futures are the best hedging strategy in history, never failing since 1980.
  • Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF is a new exchange-traded fund that combines 50% bonds, 50% cash, and 100% trend-following managed futures into an ETF with historical strategy returns (and yield) of 12.4%.
  • That's 3X better than bonds, and 2X better than its industry. In 2022, it would have been up 22%, and the strategy averaged 33% gains during historical bear markets (mirror image of the S&P), better than DBMF or KMLM.
  • For anyone comfortable with its risk profile and return stacking strategy, I recommend considering a modest (1% or less) trial allocation until the ETF proves itself long-term. RSBT replacing all other hedging assets in our ZEUS Income Growth Portfolio would have reduced 2022's peak decline from 9% to 5% and resulted in average peak declines of 8% in the last five recessions, compared to 33% for the S&P 500, while delivering 6% yield and over 14% historical returns.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

The cash keeps on coming!

shapecharge

The video version of this article was published on Dividend Kings on March 1st, 2023. I've updated it with data up to date on March 14th.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm constantly researching and looking for ways to improve my family's $2 million

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RSBT, DBMF, KMLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK portfolios own RSBT, DBMF, and KMLM.

