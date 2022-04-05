skegbydave/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a full year since I have updated the Seeking Alpha community on Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI). During this past year, I became increasingly sour on the name due to the risk factor I highlighted in that last article actually materializing: "The final risk worth mentioning is the possibility that either the carriers do not heavily market the product and/or SMSI's white-labeled product with the carriers simply does not penetrate the current marketplace similarly to how it did with Sprint." To be blunt, SMSI's family safety product, SafePath, has been a complete failure in the marketplace post-Sprint success. That said, I still have reason for optimism with SMSI. Below, I will outline the reason why I hold this position, while also discussing the key details investors should look for to consider a larger position in SMSI in the relatively near future.

While SMSI has let down investors in almost every facet of their family safety business in the past year, the reality is this situation was largely outside of SMSI's control. In fact, it really highlights the weakness of the nature of their business-relying almost exclusively on large, Tier 1 carriers, with no direct-to-consumer offerings. However, if and when even one carrier begins to promote SMSI's SafePath product, we will see the enormous benefit of this business model, similar to what investors experienced with SMSI's success at Sprint in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The mistakes and/or downside of SMSI is clear. The company recently lost the family safety business of a US Tier 1 carrier. Continuous delays with them and other carriers led to the company issuing a dilutive convertible debt and common stock offering in August 2022. This offering was necessary because the company previously purchased the Avast family safety mobile business and then spent tons of money to integrate it with its own SafePath product with no marketplace results to show for it to date. BUT, amidst all of that, the company still maintains enormous operating leverage that will reward investors if and when one of the two main Tier 1 customers actually launches AND promotes its SafePath product.

So, let's discuss what happened between my last article and now, and why I believe SMSI can still succeed.

Loss of Verizon

While SMSI did not name Verizon (VZ) in its press release linked above, it became clear on the 4Q22 earnings call that VZ was the SafePath customer SMSI lost. It should be noted that despite this surprise and disappointment, SMSI maintains a strong relationship with VZ for numerous reasons:

VZ is still a customer with SMSI's ViewSpot product offering. SMSI must continue to support VZ's current family safety offering per contract terms through EOY23. SMSI will keep the door open to VZ returning as a family safety customer in the future.

As I have been stating since the SMSI acquisition of the Avast family safety mobile business, the contract with VZ was not favorable to SMSI. In the long run, this seems to be the reason that SMSI and VZ were unable to come to terms on a new contract and why VZ is walking away. Specifically, SMSI wants VZ to offer a more robust product, but of course, that will cost VZ more-likely double what VZ is currently paying SMSI from the legacy Avast contract. For its part, VZ has seen some success in offering and marketing its more basic family safety app. Ultimately, based upon the information I have been able to gather from people familiar with these contract negotiations, VZ decided to pursue the development of its own app.

Verizon Smart Family Website

Now, obviously losing VZ is not good for SMSI. However, it is not as bad as it may initially seem on the surface. The reasons I this assertion are numerous.

The VZ business was barely profitable for SMSI under the legacy contract terms.

With VZ out of the picture for now, SMSI is able to cut operating expenses by $4M per quarter per their 4Q22 earnings call guidance.

The revenue from VZ is likely to continue through EOY23; it is hard to imagine VZ will have its own app up and running much before that, and SMSI is committed to keep the old app functional through that time.

VZ has often failed (as have other carriers) when offering its own in-house products/apps. While SMSI investors should not count on this happening, it is possible VZ will end up back at the negotiating table with SMSI. If that happens, clearly SMSI will have the upper hand this time.

Based upon the above, SMSI is projecting to be breakeven or better by 3Q23. Obviously, for that to continue in 2024, SMSI will need to either increase other revenue or decrease expenses, or both, which I will discuss below. In the meantime, SMSI should not need any additional financing in the short-term because of these dynamics.

Dilutive Offering

In my last article on SMSI I stated: "After discussing this scenario [short-term cash concerns] with people familiar with the company's thinking, I believe the chances of SMSI conducting an equity raise are as close to zero as possible. If SMSI wanted or needed cash for such a short-term scenario, they would clearly look at short-term debt versus dilution." This statement was accurate in the short-term, as the company then announced less than a month later the establishment of a $7M revolving credit facility.

In the long run, however, this credit facility was not sufficient because the Tier 1 carrier customers continued to delay any meaningful launch/marketing activity of SMSI's SafePath product. As a result, in August 2022, the company conducted the dilutive convertible note/common stock offering linked above. For those who want to better understand the headwind this creates for SMSI in the near-term, I recommend you read the excellent article by my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Henrik Alex.

While I agree with most everything Mr. Alex highlighted related to that headwind, I do want to note that SMSI is able to choose how it pays off this debt-i.e. SMSI can choose to pay in cash instead of via common stock. I can see this situation playing out either way (using cash or common stock). I think it all depends on the progress SMSI makes this year with AT&T (T). Still, to be conservative, I believe investors would be wise to assume SMSI makes these payments in common stock instead of cash, at least until such time as T launches a significant marketing campaign.

How AT&T May Rescue SMSI

Speaking of T, I believe the company could rescue SMSI from the brink of disaster. This is quite ironic given the fact that, as I reported, SMSI initially purchased the Avast family safety mobile business to acquire VZ as a family safety customer. At that time, T was not active with Avast, and SMSI assigned almost no probability to T re-engaging in this business.

Yet, here we are two years later and not only has T engaged with SMSI, but they actually signed a new contract to offer the most robust family safety mobile offering on the market. In fact, in speaking to people familiar with the situation, two things have become clear:

T currently intends to become the US Tier 1 leader in family safety/security; and SMSI's contract with T provides the company with the most upside potential of any contract they have ever signed in the family safety space.

Moreover, on the 4Q22 earnings call, SMSI made clear that they are currently working with T on a dynamic rollout of the new SafePath product, likely to occur in 3Q23. In response to an analyst question, SMSI seemed to indicate this marketing plan is at least as significant at the Sprint plan that led to such significant success for SMSI in 2019. Actually, I would go a step further to say that SMSI learned from that earlier marketing campaign and is now going to help T implement a plan that incorporates all they learned from both successes and failures. This should, theoretically, allow SMSI and T to "hit the ground running" when the product is released.

AT&T Secure Family Website

While I understand investors may be skeptical of this optimism, I have been hearing for quite some time that T actually provides SMSI with the nearest-term material upside potential. Again, this came as a huge surprise even to SMSI as they initially expected nothing from T when they acquired Avast's business. So, while the Avast acquisition and integration work currently seems like a complete waste of capital by SMSI, I believe that narrative could be quite different a year from now. If T launches a new product and puts its marketing weight behind it, both companies will likely be rewarded and SMSI's struggles will be in the rearview mirror.

Progress With T-Mobile

Perhaps this section should be entitled "Lack of Progress With T-Mobile." Because there is no doubt that SMSI's lack of progress with T-Mobile (TMUS) has been beyond frustrating-not just for investors, but for the company as well. Even prior to the Sprint-TMUS merger, SMSI seemed optimistic about winning TMUS's business in the family safety arena. SMSI has now accomplished that task, but continues to experience delays with the carrier that are outside its control.

The primary reason for the delays seems to be TMUS's understandable focus on integrating the Sprint acquisition. As a former Sprint customer, I can tell you firsthand that this integration has been less smooth than desired. Based on my understanding, TMUS is currently operating three separate billing systems:

the old TMUS; the old Sprint; and the new combined TMUS.

And navigating these three billing systems is a relatively small hurdle compared to actually integrating the networks that allow the company to operate its core business!

SMSI is not the only third party to experience issues related to this complex merger and integration, so it is not as though TMUS is just taking SMSI for a ride. In fact, the opposite seems to be the case. As with T, the company has recently signed a new contract with SMSI, which should be similar in terms to the old Sprint contract (i.e. favorable to both parties and not just favorable to TMUS). Just as importantly, TMUS has shown it is serious by recently releasing a new Safe & Found update for former Sprint subscribers. This is key as the old Safe & Found product was essentially defunct and was, consequently, seeing subscribers drop.

Still, all this does for the time being is to stop the bleeding of old Sprint subscribers. That is obviously positive. But long-term SMSI needs to see TMUS work with them to develop a comprehensive marketing plan. My understanding is that this will only occur once TMUS has fully integrated Sprint and has combined the three billing systems into one-the new TMUS billing system. Based upon talking to sources familiar with this process, I believe that TMUS is making progress, but that it is unlikely SMSI will see any meaningful gains from the TMUS contract/business until 2024. It is for this reason that I mention AT&T being the one to "rescue" SMSI. I absolutely believe TMUS is serious about some type of marketing activity of the new SafePath product, but I do not believe that will occur in the near-term.

Risks

The biggest risk for SMSI is that T either does not robustly market its SafePath product in 2023 or finds that its marketing approach fails to attract a material number of subscribers. Based on my research, I believe T will, in fact, heavily market the new SafePath offering sometime in 3Q23. Further, I believe T will follow a similar, if not faster, trajectory as Sprint did in 2019. If this happens, I believe that SMSI can avoid any future capital raises. Most certainly, if T is successful in that timeframe, SMSI should at least be able to re-establish a revolving credit facility if they will need the cash in the short-term. However, as we have seen, carriers are notorious for working on a slower-than-expected timeline, so investors should be aware of this risk. For me, personally, I am long SMSI at current prices, but will not make SMSI one of my core or overweight positions until such time as I see a carrier beginning to promote their product in a satisfactory manner.

Another risk is that SMSI fulfills its debt obligations via common stock instead of via cash. In fact, at this point, I have to assume SMSI will do just that until we see T or TMUS make strides in adding subscribers to the SafePath platform. While this scenario-at least to a certain degree-is already "priced in," we could see continued headwinds and stock price pressure due to the dynamics outlined in Henrik Alex's article I linked above.

The final risk to point out is that SMSI goes too far in cutting expenses and is then unable to satisfy its current customers. This could then lead to dissatisfaction with SMSI and hurt their business going forward. I believe this is highly unlikely to happen, but SMSI is drastically cutting expenses, so we should at least be aware of this possibility.

Valuation

SMSI's valuation upside potential has no doubt become more limited due to the recent dilution, as well as the loss of VZ. Although, as mentioned, VZ was barely a profitable business for SMSI currently, the expectation was clearly to keep VZ as a family safety customer, but under more favorable contract terms. Consequently, my previous valuation target assumed VZ would stay with SMSI and produce meaningful income.

Regardless, the operating leverage with SMSI's family safety business model still remains strong. Had I not seen this with my own eyes with Sprint in 2019, perhaps I would not believe it, but that same dynamic remains with the current T and TMUS contracts. With that in mind, I want to highlight a few key points/assumptions.

SMSI expects to cut $4M in operating expenses by 3Q23, which would allow them to operate at breakeven, at least through EOY23 while VZ still keeps its legacy family safety product in operation and, thus, owes SMSI for those services.

Once VZ's family safety product is gone, SMSI gross margins should return to at least 80%+ levels, if not higher. The current lower gross margins are due to the legacy Avast product.

I believe revenue under the current T contract could completely replace current VZ revenue with 400,000 new T subscribers. Given that T is a "greenfield opportunity" (no current subscribers), this may seem overly optimistic. However, note that Sprint-a much smaller carrier-accomplished this feat within a few months of heavily promoting SMSI's product. Moreover, over the past three months, with an inferior product offering, I estimate VZ has added 150,000-200,000 subscribers to its family safety offering. So, this 400,000 number is not out of the range of realistic possibilities.

Given these assumptions, and notwithstanding the temporary, near-term headwinds (most especially the convertible notes), I believe SMSI should be valued no lower than its current share price (the low $1/share range). The company should not be going out of business and should not need any further dilution. In fact, one could make the case that the company could cease all plans to grow, cut all expenses related to attempted growth, and be quite profitable on merely supporting current business.

T-Mobile Family Mode Website

However, I am not advising that approach, and the company certainly is not at the point where that makes the most business sense. So, assuming T actually launches and finds some success, I believe the company's revenue run rate entering 2024, even with the loss of VZ, will be at least in the $50M range. If that proves true, then that run rate should be rapidly expanding as T continues to win new SafePath subscribers. Moreover, it is also probable at that time that TMUS will begin its efforts to ramp up subscribers on a unified new TMUS platform.

At this time, I believe it is premature to speculate beyond what I have done above. Suffice it to say that if these things come to pass, it is highly unlikely that SMSI is valued at the current market cap of roughly $65M ($1.15/share). That is to say, a $65M valuation for a company producing $50M run rate revenue at 80%+ margins and operating at least at breakeven, while also starting to grow again, seems quite low. However, given the past three years and all of the delays, it still seems premature to say much beyond this at the present time.

Conclusion

SMSI has been an extreme disappointment since its smashing success with Sprint. The company spent a great chunk of money to both acquire the Avast family safety mobile business and to then integrate it with its in-house SafePath product. Following that acquisition and continued delays with its carrier customers-and even now the loss of one such customer-the company has further diluted its shareholders to bridge the gap between now and T and/or TMUS launching and promoting its SafePath product. Still, there are reasons for optimism, most especially in the nearer-term with T, and perhaps in 2024 with TMUS. Because of this, I continue to hold a small position in SMSI, but will be watching closely to determine if a much larger core or overweight position becomes prudent. Most especially, I will be watching the progress with T, as this carrier most particularly could rescue SMSI and cause the stock to be re-rated.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.