Boeing Books Huge Win

Mar. 14, 2023 2:19 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)UAL1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Boeing Company books big win from Saudia and new startup airline Riyadh Air for the Dreamliner.
  • Dreamliner backlog could grow by 50%, worth tens of billions of dollars.
  • Boeing sees firm market support for production rates of 10 Boeing 787s per month.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Saudia arabian airlines, B787-9 dreamliner, HZ-ARE taking off from Eindhoven airport, The netherlands, December 2021

Maikel de Vaan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recovery in demand for airplanes has been flowing from small to larger jets, and we are currently at the stage where we see that the demand recovery is also resulting in wide-body orders. Recent examples

This image shows the Boeing 787-9 over the skies of Riyadh.

Boeing

This image shows the Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10 in Saudia colors.

Boeing

This waterfall chart shows recent successful sales campaigns for Boeing Dreamliner orders.

The Aerospace Forum

This graphs shows upside for Boeing stock.

Seeking Alpha

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.4K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.