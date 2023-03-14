Dow Inc. (DOW) Presents at JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 14, 2023 1:20 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)
Start Time: 08:50 January 1, 0000 9:32 AM ET

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)

JPMorgan 2023 Industrials Conference

March 14, 2023, 08:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Fitterling - Chairman and CEO

Pankaj Gupta - IR, VP

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Jeff Zekauskas

Hi. My name is Jeff Zekauskas, analyst for chemicals for JPMorgan. Thank you for coming to our 2023 Industrial Conference, and braving this nasty weather. This morning, it's my pleasure to introduce the management of Dow Chemical. Representing Dow is Jim Fitterling who is CEO. Jim has been CEO of Dow since it’s become a public company again and managed its operations while it was part of DowDuPont. I think Jim’s been at Dow for 40 years --

Jim Fitterling

39.

Jeff Zekauskas

Sorry, just rounding up. And he managed its key businesses back during the 2008-2009 recession, so he really has a tremendous amount of experience and understanding of Dow. Also in the audience is Pankaj Gupta, who is the Head of Dow’s Investor Relations. The format today is a fireside chat. And I think Jim will begin with a few opening remarks and then we'll continue. Jim?

Jim Fitterling

Yes. Good morning, everyone. And thank you, Jeff, for inviting us and for having us here today. Before we get into Q&A, I just wanted to provide an update on our decarbonizing growth strategy. So look at the near-term market trends and also how we remain positioned to continue to grow in the current environment and deliver long-term shareholder value. We have a diverse global portfolio that's well positioned to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities, including increasing demand for more sustainable and circular solutions.

We continue to advance our decarbonizing growth strategy, which we expect to grow underlying EBITDA by $3 billion while reducing our Scope 1

