eyegelb

We're nearing the end Q4/FY2022 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production estimates, several producers missed cost guidance, and some by a country mile, like Equinox Gold (EQX) and SSR Mining (SSRM). This was mostly because of stickier-than-expected inflationary pressures, some COVID-19 related exclusions in H1-2022, supply chain headwinds, and labor tightness in prolific regions. The result was that sector-wide all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) soared 15% to ~$1,300/oz, several companies ceased operations as net losses piled up, and on a two-year basis (FY2022 vs. FY2020), AISC margins compressed by 30% to just ~$500/oz.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was not immune from these impacts and called out inflation in labor, contractors, oil and explosives as a reason for seeing pressure on cash costs and all-in-sustaining costs on a year-over-year basis, with further one-time impact from its tailings compliance program in Brazil ($31/oz impact). That said, the company at least guided more conservatively than its peers and beat the mid-point of FY2022 production guidance (~2.74 million ounces vs. 2.68 million ounces) while reporting costs only marginally above its cost guidance mid-point at $1,383/oz. Let's inspect the company's Q4 and FY2022 results:

AngloGold Ashanti Operations (Company Website)

Q4 & FY2022 Production Results

AngloGold Ashanti released its Q4 and FY2022 production results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~770,000 ounces and FY2022 production of ~2.74 million ounces, with the latter translating to an 11% increase on a year-over-year basis. One of the main reasons for the recovery in production was a much better year from its Obuasi Mine in Ghana, which saw a 113% increase in production to ~250,000 ounces at AISC of $1,264/oz, a material improvement from just ~108,000 ounces last year. That said, the asset was up against relatively easy year-over-year comps given the disruption to operations last year due to the fall of ground incident in Q2 2021. During H2 2022, Obuasio processed ~654,000 tonnes at an average grade of 7.44 grams per tonne of gold, up from ~153,000 tonnes at 4.59 grams per tonne of gold in the same period last year.

AngloGold Ashanti - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at AngloGold's other African operations, all of its mines saw higher production year-over-year, with the exception of Kibali (45% attributable) where production was down 8% year-over-year. The most notable increases in production were at Obuasi (+131%), Iduapriem (+23%), Siguiri (+8%), and Geita (+7%). From a margin standpoint, its African operations certainly pulled their weight with AISC of $1,227/oz, up 6% year-over-year but much better than the group. The higher costs were negatively impacted by the lower production at Kibali which is the company's lowest-cost asset within the group. That said, we should see help from Obuasi in 2023, 2024, and beyond. For those unfamiliar, the asset is working to ramp up to 400,000 ounces annualized by year-end 2024, and economies of scale should pull down unit costs to industry-leading levels.

AngloGold Operations (Company Website)

Moving to Australia, annual production improved to 538,000 ounces (+9% year-over-year), with the bulk of this increase coming from Tropicana, with the mine producing 306,000 ounces at cash costs of $881/oz, a material decline on a year-over-year basis. The increase in production was related to higher throughput and grades, and costs benefited from the weaker Australian Dollar, and given the weakness year-to-date, this should continue to provide a tailwind. At its smaller Sunrise Dam asset, production was up 1% year-over-year to ~232,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,345/oz (+10% year-over-year).

Sunrise Dam was the first asset to be targeted under AngloGold's Full Asset Potential Program and we're seeing solid progress, with increased productivity in regards to development rates, with a target of 1,200 meters per month for 2023. The team is also working to increase plant recoveries through optimized cyanide and reagent use plus better leaching efficiency. Although a solid year, costs were relatively high for its Australian Operations at $1,345/oz, 3% above the FY2022 industry average AISC. This was impacted by stripping at Tropicana and elevated sustaining capital at Sunrise Dam plus what was likely an impact from higher labor/contractor costs judging by what we saw other companies report in FY2022 due to labor tightness in Australia, a prolific region for mining with increased competition due to strong pricing for other commodities.

Finally, at AngloGold's South American Operations, it was another very high-cost year, though this was partially due to continued investments to convert its tailings into dry-stack tailings facilities to comply with new legal requirements. For the full year, production came in at ~569,000 ounces (+2% year-over-year), but all-in sustaining costs soared to $1,718/oz, while cash costs were up 18% to $1,078/oz. Although there was a material impact from investments to convert tailings and this will normalize in 2024, the costs certainly dragged on margins on a consolidated basis. Lastly, AngloGold reported a $246 million impairment at its Brazilian operations at CdS, Cuiaba, and Serra Grand.

Cuiaba TSF Update (Company Presentation)

The Cuiaba Complex impairment was related to the temporary suspension of filtered tailings deposition and processing of gold concentrate plus an increased discount rate, and Cuiaba is separate from main guidance this year with the need to increase buttressing of the Calcinados TSF in order to better align its post liquefaction factory of safety with best practices in Canada after a review was completed. For the time being, processing of gold concentrate will be suspended at the Quieroz Plant but mining will continue. At Serra Grande, the impairment was related to projected lower grades and ounces and an increased discount rate. While disappointing, the growth in its Nevada portfolio has more than made up for impairments in Brazil.

Margins & Financial Results

Moving over to margins and financial results, AngloGold's AISC margins declined to $410/oz in FY2022, down from an already industry-lagging figure of $441/oz last year. As noted, there was a $31/oz impact from the TSF compliance program in Brazil, which would have placed AISC margins at $441/oz vs. $496/oz on an adjusted basis ($55/oz negative impact from TSF compliance), so margins were still down materially year-over-year on an adjusted basis. The margin contraction was related to inflationary pressures experienced sector-wide, supply chain headwinds, and in AngloGold's case, a slightly lower average realized gold price of $1,793/oz (FY2021: $1,796/oz).

AngloGold Ashanti - Average Realized Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Despite the weaker margins, AngloGold reported a significant increase in free cash flow generation, reporting free cash flow of $657 million in FY2022, a material improvement from $104 million in FY2021. Meanwhile, adjusted net debt declined to $765 million from $878 million, continuing AngloGold's track record of improving its leverage ratios, and no longer being in a similar position as Kinross (KGC) as highly leveraged miner. While the increase in free cash flow and leverage ratios is positive, I don't see a 7% free cash flow yield as that attractive for a mostly Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction miner. Let's take a closer look at AngloGold's valuation below.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~421 million shares and a share price of $19.40, AngloGold trades at a market cap of ~$8.17 billion or an enterprise value of ~$9.0 billion. While this valuation pales compared to other 2.5+ million ounce producers like Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) which recently received a takeover offer (subsequently rejected) by Newmont (NEM), Newcrest and AngloGold are two very different businesses even if they share a common operating jurisdiction in Australia. For starters, all of Newcrest's managed operations are in Tier-1 jurisdictions except for Lihir. Second, its AISC margins are $300/oz higher than AngloGold, with AISC below $1,050/oz with a path to AISC below $700/oz long-term. Finally, its development is quite robust, with considerable growth at high margins with Red Chris Block Cave and Havieron.

So, while AU may appear cheap relatively, I think one has to be careful which peers they compare to when making this assumption.

AngloGold Ashanti - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Looking at AngloGold from a cash flow standpoint, we can see that the stock has historically traded at ~5.7x cash flow, and recently peaked at 8.0x cash flow in April 2022. Based on conservative FY2023 cash flow per share estimates of $3.10, AngloGold trades at ~6.3x cash flow, a premium to its historical cash flow multiple. One could make the argument that there is an upside not accounted for at Obuasi (ramping up to 400,000 ounces per annum), and with its Nevada portfolio which could ultimately produce over 400,000 ounces per annum by the end of this decade. That said, AngloGold appeared to have a path to low-cost production at Quebradona (limited progress to date) and Gramalote previously (now held for sale).

While we can assign some value to Obuasi growth and Nevada, and I think some premium is warranted given that there is a path to increase operating exposure to Tier-1 jurisdictions, I don't see any reason to assign a significant premium to past multiples here. Using what I believe to be a conservative cash flow multiple of 5.5x (long-term average) and assigning a conservative $1.4 million in value to its development portfolio (Gramalote sale, Quebradona, Nevada portfolio) or $3.33 per share, I see a fair value for AngloGold of US$20.40. Although this points to some upside from US$19.40, it isn't nearly enough upside to make me interested in going long, and I don't see nearly enough margin of safety at current levels.

AU Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, AngloGold has rallied back to the mid-point of its support/resistance range, and I prefer to buy at support or pass entirely for miners that I don't see as top-10 names sector-wide. In AU's case, the stock has a strong support zone at US$13.30 and strong resistance at US$24.35, with $5.00 in potential upside to resistance and $6.00 in potential downside to support. Given the current reward/risk ratio of 0.80 to 1.0 and the fact that I see less than 10% upside to fair value, I have little interest in paying up for the stock here.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti had a decent year, but with all-in sustaining costs expected to come in above $1,400/oz this year and all-in costs likely to come in closer to $1,600/oz, this is a business with high leverage to the gold price that could see outsized downside volatility if gold prices were to pull back sharply. Given this leverage with relatively low AISC margins (~$370/oz at $1,800/oz), I only want to invest when the odds become stacked considerably in my favor and that means at least 40% upside to fair value, not the current setup where there's less than 10% upside to what I believe to be its conservative fair value. In summary, I don't see any way to just chase the stock here above US$19.40, and I continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere.