AngloGold Ashanti: Another High-Cost Year On Deck

Mar. 14, 2023 2:42 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)2 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27K Followers

Summary

  • AngloGold Ashanti has recently rallied back to being in positive territory for the year after considerable underperformance during the recent bout of gold price weakness.
  • I attribute this underperformance to rising costs and AngloGold's relatively low AISC margins, partially offset by a solid year of reserve replacement and a solid Tier-1 jurisdiction development portfolio.
  • Although AU's 2022 results were satisfactory, and it was one of few miners to deliver on guidance, 2023 will be a high-cost year and this is a gradual turnaround.
  • I do not believe in paying up for turnaround stories, and with AU now trading within 10% of what I believe to be fair value, I don't see any way to justify chasing the stock here above US$19.40.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

We're nearing the end Q4/FY2022 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production estimates, several producers missed cost guidance, and some by a country mile, like

AngloGold Ashanti Operations

AngloGold Ashanti Operations (Company Website)

AngloGold Ashanti - Quarterly Gold Production

AngloGold Ashanti - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AngloGold Operations

AngloGold Operations (Company Website)

Cuiaba TSF Update

Cuiaba TSF Update (Company Presentation)

AngloGold Ashanti - Average Realized Gold Price & AISC Margins

AngloGold Ashanti - Average Realized Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AngloGold Ashanti - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

AngloGold Ashanti - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

AU Weekly Chart

AU Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.