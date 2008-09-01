The Fed Did What You Asked For With Silicon Valley Bank

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve and FDIC making SVB and Signature Bank depositors whole is the right move and does not cost taxpayers any money.
  • The nature of the new credit facilities to support bank depositors is another form of cover for the Fed to continue with higher for longer interest rates and Quantitative Tightening.
  • The Fed is doing what we all asked them to do in 2008-09, which is bailout the people while letting the bank's stockholders and executives absorb losses first.
  • Banks that need help are on notice to get their acts together quickly or face massive dilution down the road - there are a few ways that could go, including dividend cuts again.
  • Don't dismiss how smart the Federal Reserve is or that they only tell you half of what they are acting on.
Finance concept

Naypong

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) has caused all sorts of breathy talk the past few days. I would caution those thinking this is a "Lehman Brothers" moment all over again to switch to something decaffeinated.

As Former

SVB Inflows

SVB Inflows (10Q)

Bank Securities Maturities

Bank Securities Maturities (S&P Global)

Make Depositors Whole

Make Depositors Whole (Bob Elliott)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor -BluemoundAM.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

