American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 14, 2023 2:03 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference Call March 14, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Isom - Chief Executive Officer

Meghan Montana - Treasurer

Devon May - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Jamie Baker

Alright, folks. The third and last of the global premium airlines presenting here this morning. Thanks for everybody reconvening and helping us keep it on schedule. It looks like you have a presentation with you. No 8-K filed, so that’s a relief, because it’s been a day of sort of mixed guide so far, but very curious to hear the update from the American Airlines. So let me turn it over to Rob Isom. Thanks so much. Thanks for coming.

Rob Isom

Jamie, thank you. Good to see you. Thanks everybody for making time for me this morning. You are right, Jamie, there was no filing. So let’s see, forward-looking statements. Everybody is aware of that, quick read-through.

Okay. So what I’d like to start with is just where American has been over the last year? And it really has been tough coming out of the pandemic certainly. But for American coming out has really been all about focus and that has been really run an airline is reliable and then ultimately get back to profitability. And there is an imperative that we had to do both coming out of the pandemic. It fits with our long-term goals. And where we stand today, I am going to talk to you about why I have confidence in what we are doing, the progress that we made and the outlook for the future as well. So as we take a look at 2023, it’s all about reliability, profitability and then holding ourselves accountable to delivering on our goals. And in 2023, look, we intend to build the best network and have the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.