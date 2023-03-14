iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 2:18 PM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Soss - Investor Relations-KCSA Strategic Communications

Tracy Curley - Chief Executive Officer

Benjamin Bielak - Chief Information Officer

Eric Langlois - Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to iSpecimen's Full Year 2022 Conference Call. At this time, participants will be in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow managements’ remarks. This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of iSpecimen's website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the call over to Allison Soss, Investor Relations for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Allison Soss

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to iSpecimen's full year 2022 results conference call. With us on today's call is Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Bielak, Chief Information Officer; and Eric Langlois, Chief Revenue Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended concerning future events. Words such as may, should, project, expect, intend, plan, believe, anticipate, hope, estimate and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 yet to be filed with the SEC.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.