Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 2:18 PM ETLucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Parks - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dr. Lishan Aklog - Chairman and CEO

Dennis McGrath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mike Matson - Needham & Co.

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Edward Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Operator

Welcome to the Lucid Diagnostics Business Update and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Michael Parks, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Parks, you may begin, sir.

Michael Parks

Thank you, Paul. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in today’s fourth quarter 2022 business update call. The press release announcing our business update for the company and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available on the Lucid website.

Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release. The business update, press release and this conference call, both include forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the disclaimer and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For a list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect future operations, see Part I Item 1A entitled Risk Factors in Lucid’s most recent annual report on Form Q-10 filed with the SEC and subsequent updates filed in the quarterly report on Form Q -- 10-Q and any subsequent Form 8-K fillings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.