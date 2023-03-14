Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 14, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabio Cleva - Investor Relations

Philippe Donnet - Group Chief Executive Officer

Marco Sesana - General Manager

Cristiano Borean - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barma - Bank of America

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

James Shuck - Citi

William Hawkins - KBW

Andrea Lisi - Equita

Sudarshan Bhutra - Societe Generale

Alberto Villa - Intermonte

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Generali Group Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there’ll be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Cleva, Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Fabio Cleva

Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Assicurazioni Generali full year 2022 results Q&A call. On the call today, there is our Group CEO, Philippe Donnet; our Group General Manager, Marco Sesana, and our Group CFO, Cristiano Borean. Before opening the Q&A session, let me hand it over to Philippe for some opening remarks. Philippe, the floor is yours.

Philippe Donnet

Thank you, Fabio, and thanks to all of you for joining this call. Today, we published our full-year financial results for 2022. They confirm our ability to achieve solid growth and execute our strategic plan in a year that was once again marked by extraordinary challenges, primarily the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The effects of the conflict have been widespread from heightened geopolitical tensions to food and energy supply pressures and wider inflationary trends.

In this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.