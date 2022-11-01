Oriaz

Each year, I provide monthly overviews for orders, cancellations, deliveries, and other order book mutations for Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY). While the release of monthly orders and other order news does not always directly impact the Airbus stock price, it is important to keep track of the orders and deliveries because this provides the smallest blocks of information from which we can assess how things are going for the European jet maker and detect trends early on. In this report, I will be analyzing the Airbus orders for February 2023 as well as the deliveries.

Why Did Airbus Stock Underperform?

Airbus Stock Price Development Timeframe Airbus Market Performance February +3.3% -3.6% Outperformance Year-to-date +9.3% +2.3% Outperformance Click to enlarge

As I provide the reports on a monthly basis, it is also interesting to look at what Airbus stock has done over the month. After all, we are doing the analysis to align investors to make money. So, looking at stock prices is very relevant. During the month of February, EADSF stock gained 3.3% compared to a 3.6% loss for the broader market, and year-to-date we are looking at a 4.75% gain compared to almost 0.42% for the broader market. While underperformance is not what we are looking for, the underperformance can be explained.

In January, Airbus underperformed the market but in February that was reversed. It is always hard to pinpoint a reason, but I believe that a combination of the tentative Air India order played a role and in the days leading towards the FY2022 earnings call where Airbus announced earnings growth, a higher delivery forecast and a higher dividend, Airbus stock ripped higher.

Airbus February 2023 Airplane Order News

In February, Airbus booked 99 gross orders, marking a sequential increase of 62 orders. The orders consisted of 23 wide body airplanes and 76 single aisle jets with an estimated value of $8.2 billion:

British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY) ordered seven Airbus A320neo and 3 Airbus A321neo airplanes.

A private customer ordered one Airbus A319neo.

An undisclosed customer ordered 15 Airbus A320neo airplanes.

The order from Qatar Airways for 50 Airbus A321neo airplanes and 23 Airbus A350-1000s was reinstated.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

An order for one Airbus 319neo was cancelled, likely this was re-ordered by the private customer during the month.

An order for one Airbus A320neo aircraft was transferred from BOC Aviation to Azul (AZUL).

An order for seven Airbus A320neo airplanes and four Airbus A321neo airplanes was cancelled by International Airlines Group, but reordered by British Airways.

An unidentified customer converted orders for four Airbus A320neo airplanes to the bigger Airbus A321neo.

Juneyao Airlines was identified as the customer for one Airbus A321neo.

In February, the order activity picked up and that was mostly driven by the reinstatement of the Qatar Airways order which Airbus unilaterally cancelled last year. Important to note is that 84 orders out of the 99 gross orders were to offset in-month or earlier cancellations.

Airbus logged 99 gross orders with a value of $8.2 billion, while it scrapped 11 orders valued at $575.1 million from the books, bringing the net orders to 88 orders with a value of $7.6 billion. A year ago, Airbus booked 113 orders and 42 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 71 units with a net order value of $2.5 billion. So, year-over-year gross orders were lower but cancellations were also lower and the order mix was more favorable this year.

Year-to-date, Airbus has booked 124 net orders valued $9.4 billion compared to 55 net orders with a value of approximately $900 million last year. So, we see a significantly better start of the year for Airbus this year.

Airbus February 2023 Deliveries: A Disappointing Start

In February, Airbus delivered 46 jets compared to 20 in the previous month. The European jet maker delivered 42 single-aisle jets and four wide-body aircraft with a combined value of $2.9 billion:

Airbus delivered three Airbus A220s.

A total of 39 Airbus A320neo family aircraft were delivered, consisting of 13 Airbus A320neo aircraft, and 26 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Airbus delivered one Airbus A330-200 base aircraft for tanker configuration and one Airbus A330-900.

Two Airbus A350-900s were delivered.

Compared to last year, February delivery numbers declined by three units while the value of those deliveries declined from $3.5 billion to $2.9 billion, driven by a combination of delivery volume and delivery mix. While I expect supply chain issues to ease somewhat, the reality is that it is not so much reflected in the current delivery volumes. However, with the Qatar Airways order reinstated, there is some additional delivery flow that could be enabled this year. For the year, the delivery numbers are still down 13 units compared to last year’s 79 deliveries while the value has dropped from $5.5 billion to $4.1 billion.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 2.8 in terms of orders and 2.8 in terms of value, while the cancellation rate was 11.1% measured against the order inflow, and negligible when measured against the backlog. The book-to-bill ratio for the year is looking extremely strong at 2.1 in terms of units and 2.4 in terms of value. As I noted previously, we are looking for book-to-bill ratios higher than one, but even when that is achieved, these ratios should also be placed in context. February and the year so far are a continued example of the ratio being higher than one due to poor billing volumes driven by issues for Airbus to deliver aircraft. Furthermore, the book-to-bill does not capture cancellations. If we were to incorporate the cancellations. The book-to-bill or net book-to-bill would be 1.9, slightly lower than the 2.1 for the gross book-to-bill.

What Is Airbus' Delivery Target For 2023?

For 2023, Airbus expects around 720 deliveries which was actually the same target it initially had last year. Likely with some easing in supply chain constraints, the company will be able to reach its target this year, but it does show that there is at least a one-year delay in the ramp-up planning. The delivery guidance fits my own expectation of around 725 I had for 2023.

How Do Airbus Deliveries Compare To Boeing?

In February, Boeing (BA) delivered 28 airplanes for a total of 66 airplanes so far this year. Airbus delivered 46 jets in February bringing the total to 66 as well. So, what we are actually seeing is that while there is an extreme focus on delays at Boeing, Airbus showing the exactly same delivery performance in the first two months of the year.

Conclusion: Airbus Stock Remains A Buy Despite Challenges

Airbus without a doubt started the year soft. That was my conclusion last month and it remains the conclusion this month. Looking at orders, I am not particularly concerned. The jet maker has a strong product portfolio and will be able to attract business and has a strong backlog. However, the delivery volume does not rhyme with Airbus' indications that the delivery target would be missed because some deliveries would slide into 2023 or at least Airbus. If that were the case, we should have seen a stronger Q1 2023 delivery volume and so far the delivery volume is down around 15%.

Positives to the delivery outlook are slight improvements in the supply chain as well as Qatar Airways being back in the order books again which could result in some additional delivery flow this year. So, I am expecting another challenging year for Airbus but by Q4 the supply chain environment should be able to support stronger delivery numbers.

Despite the challenges, I do believe Airbus SE stock remains a buy, driven by long-term demand drivers and a geopolitical landscape that gives Airbus an edge in a key market.

