Veritex Holdings: Navigating Through The Latest Banking Crisis

Summary

  • Shares of Texas community bank Veritex Holdings, Inc. are down 50% from their mid-March 2022 highs, thanks to SVB Financial Group's collapse and a scuttled acquisition of a deposit-gathering platform.
  • The bank’s stock is down due to concerns regarding intense competition for deposits, fears of financial contagion, and a poor macroeconomic backdrop.
  • With some insulation from net interest margin compression due to the variable rate nature of its loan portfolio, the recent insider buying merited further investigation.
  • A full investment analysis of Veritex Holdings, Inc. follows in the paragraphs below.
Piggy bank in pieces

PM Images

A banker is a fellow who lends you his umbrella when the sun is shining, but wants it back the minute it begins to rain."― Mark Twain.

The stodgy old regional banking sector has become front and center

Veritex Holdings, Inc.

January Company Presentation

Strong, Resilient Texas Market

January Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

January Company Presentation

Financial Metrics

January Company Presentation

Growing Net Interest Income

January Company Presentation

Strong Capital Supporting Balance Sheet

January Company Presentation

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

