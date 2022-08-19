metamorworks

Introduction

In November, I wrote an article that focused on the logistics company GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Back then, I highlighted that GXO shares were extremely undervalued. In this article, I will update my call, using new developments in logistics, secular tailwinds, and the company's own business improvements, which include new business wins, and an outlook that continues to make GXO shares look undervalued.

GXO Stands For Next-Gen Supply Chains

With a market cap of $5.4 billion, GXO Logistics is one of the largest supply chain players in the world. In 2021, the company was spun off from XPO, Inc. (XPO), which is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload companies.

This spin-off was a brilliant idea as it created a pure-play company focused on supply chain solutions for businesses. GXO operates in over 30 nations with a network of more than 900 locations.

The company's services include warehouse management, transportation management, e-commerce fulfillment, and reverse logistics. As the overview below shows, the company serves a wide variety of industries, led by more than 40% exposure in omnichannel retail, which is highly dependent on smooth supply chain operations.

GXO Logistics

What makes GXO so special is its use of proprietary technologies, robots, and artificial intelligence, that create seamless processes.

GXO's edge in the logistics industry was highlighted during its recent earnings call. The company is well-positioned to support customers as they reassess and rebuild their supply chains. With best-in-class technology, GXO drives optimal accuracy, speed, and efficiency for global blue-chip customers, such as advanced technology companies.

First, the world's most advanced technology companies are turning to GXO for solutions. In the fourth quarter, we expanded our partnership with 1 large U.S. tech customer by leveraging our transformational work over the past 12 months. Last year, we took over one of their operations within 72 hours of signing the contract. And within 30 days, we were meeting or exceeding all KPIs. Over the past year, we've transformed their operations and delivered a 10% improvement in accuracy, a 10% reduction in stock outs and a 17% reduction in staff turnover. And second, the trend towards nearshoring is gathering pace. Over the coming years, roughly $3.5 trillion worth of global trade is forecast to come back onshore.

Moreover, the trend towards nearshoring is gathering pace, representing a multibillion-dollar opportunity for the warehousing industry. We have discussed nearshoring in a number of articles in the past, and there's more to come!

In light of these developments, companies are turning to experts like GXO to redesign their supply chains.

Overall, it's becoming clear to many of the world's leading brands that business as usual is no longer an option. The current environment is leading more and more companies to look to outsourcing as a solution. And they're turning to experts like GXO. We stand ready to support customers all over the world as they look to us to help redesign their supply chains, taking advantage of our technology, scale and expertise. This GXO difference is why we are gaining market share.

It gets even better, as all segments GXO operates in are expected to grow faster than GDP. Global E-commerce fulfillment is expected to become a $6.4 trillion market by 2024, up from $3.53 trillion in 2019. The global transportation management market is expected to grow by 9.6% per year from 2020 to 2027, driven by higher demand for visibility and control over supply chain operations.

Reverse logistics is expected to grow by 5.2% per year from 2021 to 2026.

GXO Logistics

Moreover, while GXO is already advanced, there is plenty of growth left. This is what Bloomberg reported in August of 2022:

Even though GXO is one of the most advanced warehouse operators, the trend of adopting automation is only getting started. About a third of GXO’s warehouses are automated, double the percentage of about five years ago. GXO expects to have 60% to 70% of its warehouses operating mostly with machines in the next five years, he said. The warehousing industry as a whole is only about 5% automated, he said in a phone interview.

GXO Is Executing To Perfection

Benefiting from tailwinds is one thing. Being able to turn it into higher sales and earnings is another thing. Given what we just discussed, I doubt that anyone is surprised when I say that GXO is doing a terrific job growing its business.

During GXO Logistics' recent Investor Day, the company shared its financial targets for 2027. GXO aims to more than double its top line to $17 billion and deliver compounded annual organic growth of 8% to 12%. Additionally, it plans to nearly triple its adjusted EBITDA to $1.6 billion and generate over $2 billion of free cash flow by 2027. The company also aims to deliver an operating return on invested capital of above 30%. These targets reflect the company's expectations of a softer macroeconomic environment in the near term.

In 4Q22, the company generated $2.5 billion in revenue, reflecting organic growth of 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at more than $200 million.

GXO Logistics

According to the company:

These results reflected robust new business growth, strong year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth and sustained margin expansion through the second half of the year. For the full year, we delivered revenue of $9 billion, organic growth of 15.4% and adjusted EBITDA of $728 million at the top end of the range we provided at our Investor Day.

In addition to increasing overall warehouse tech by 40% with the ramp-ups and rollouts, the company integrated the Clipper business, which it acquired earlier in 2022. The Clipper deal adds significant European exposure. This comes with new business in life sciences and reverse logistics. The company aims to achieve the bulk of over $40 million in synergies within the first two years of the deal.

Moreover, in the fourth quarter, GXO achieved a stellar level of new business wins, closing nearly $200 million of new contracts, including partnerships with Barilla, Boeing, Farfetch, Kingfisher Beer, Nike, and Sharp Ninja.

GXO Logistics

What's interesting is also where new customers were coming from. 31% of all new business wins were from companies that previously worked with GXO competitors. 43% of companies were "new activity". 26% of companies were new to outsourcing.

GXO Logistics

So far, so good, but what about the valuation?

Valuation

GXO is trading at 9.1x 2023E EBITDA of $716 million. This is based on its $5.4 billion market cap and $1.1 billion in 2023E net debt. Net debt is just 1.5x EBITDA.

In 2024, EBITDA is expected to grow by 13% to $813 million. Even *if* net debt were to remain unchanged (instead of falling, which is expected), it would lower the valuation to 8.0x EBITDA.

Moreover, the company has an implied 2024E free cash flow yield of 6.1%, which is very high for a growth stock like GXO.

Hence, I stick to my call that GXO shares remain significantly undervalued.

In November, I made the case that GXO should trade at $100 per share. I stick to that. The current price is $45. I do not expect GXO to double within weeks, or even months. The macroeconomic environment is tricky. Especially if we enter a recession, investors are unlikely to give (growth) stocks the valuations they deserve.

FINVIZ

That said, as soon as economic demand expectations bottom, I expect GXO shares to outperform the market on their way to $100 per share.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed GXO Logistics, a high-tech supply chain player that still flies under the radar. The company continues to impress with new innovations and strategic acquisitions leading to a strong inflow of new customers.

The company has a healthy balance sheet, high organic growth, strong expected EBITDA growth, and a valuation that seems to be way too cheap.

While the market and macroeconomic environment will likely keep a lid on capital gains (in general), I believe that GXO will be a long-term outperformer with room to rise to at least $100 per share.