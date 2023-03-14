Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Duvall - President & CEO

John Zimmer - EVP & CFO

Sandy Martin - Three Part Advisors, IR

Conference Call Participants

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Core Molding Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sandy Martin with Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Core Molding Technologies conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year results for 2022. Joining me on the call today are Core Molding's President and CEO, Dave Duvall; and the company's EVP & CFO, John Zimmer.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section at coremt.com. Today's call, including the Q&A session, will be recorded. Please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay or transcript reading. I would also like to remind you that the statements made in today's discussion that are not historical facts, including statements or expectations or future events or future financial performance, are forward-looking statements, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain and outside the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to the earnings press release that was issued today for our disclosures on forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Core Molding Technologies assumes

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.