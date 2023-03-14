Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Wolfe FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Wolfe FinTech Forum March 14, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Vosburg - Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Darrin Peller

All right, guys. Just to keep things going on schedule, why don't we jump right in? So first of all, again, thank you all for joining this morning. Again, I'm Darrin Peller. I cover fintech and payments and processing at Wolfe Research. I'm really happy to have Mastercard with us here today and represented by Craig Vosburg, who I've known for many, many years and I've had on this stage for many, many years, although with different titles.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darrin Peller

And so look, maybe just kick it off, if you don't mind, just give us a sense of your role and a little bit about yourself and, say, we'll go from there.

Craig Vosburg

Sure. Well, thanks for having me. It's great to be here with you again. I'm the Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. So in that role, I look after all of our various payments products, serving different segments, consumer, commercial, small business, et cetera; the different payments capabilities that we have with the cards products, real-time payments, push payments, account-to-account payments, blockchain-enabled payments, our open banking capabilities and sort of everything related to that. So -

Darrin Peller

Excellent.

Craig Vosburg

In the role for two years, ran on business in North America for five years before that.

Darrin Peller

Thanks, Craig. You know, look, before we even kick it in on, on the questions we have prepared for today, just given the backdrop of what we're seeing in the environment, I think there are questions as to the fluidity of the network, the financial flows, you're seeing if everything's operating seamlessly with some of these bank failures we're seeing, I mean, can you

