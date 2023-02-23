Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 23, 2022, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.
The company provides cloud-based work management software to organizations worldwide.
Management has announced its plan to make the company a more efficient sales and marketing machine.
I’m skeptical it can make a big difference, but let’s see if management can prove their plan by actually producing higher growth without sacrificing profitability.
My outlook is on Hold until we see improved financial results.
Austin, Texas-based Upland was founded in 2010 to develop a suite of work management tools for primarily small and midsize businesses.
The firm is headed by Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald, who was previously Chairman and CEO of Perficient.
The company’s primary offerings include software covering these functional areas:
Business Operations
HR & Legal
Sales and Marketing
Contact Center
IT
Product Management
The firm acquires customers through its inside sales, direct sales and marketing teams as well as through partner referrals.
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for customer relationship management was an estimated $43.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $98 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for integrated software suites to automate engagement with customers and prospective clients.
Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for the CRM industry in the US from 2016 to 2028 by solution type:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Salesforce (CRM)
Zoho
Microsoft (MSFT)
SAP (SAP)
Oracle (ORCL)
Adobe Systems (ADBE)
Zendesk
ServiceNow (NOW)
BMC
Ivanti
Atlassian (TEAM)
HubSpot (HUBS)
Sage
Others
Total revenue by quarter has proceeded according to the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has been relatively flat, as shown in the chart below:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters:
Operating income by quarter has returned to positive results in the two most recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained materially negative:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose only 4.1% year-over-year, while gross profit margin dropped one percentage point.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue were lower year-over-year and operating income was positive for the second month sequentially.
The company’s net dollar retention rate for 2022 was 95%, indicating only moderate product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $248.7 million in cash and equivalents and $514.9 million in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $29.1 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $900,000. The company paid a hefty $41.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
10.8
|
Price / Sales
|
0.5
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
5.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-21.6%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
15.8%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$151,450,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$538,220,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$29,980,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$2.22
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Freshworks (FRSH); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Freshworks
|
Upland Software
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
6.0
|
1.7
|
-71.4%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
34.2%
|
5.1%
|
-85.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-46.6%
|
-21.6%
|
-53.7%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$2,530,000
|
$29,980,000
|
--%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
UPLD’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was only 20.8% as of Q4 2022, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
5.1%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
15.8%
|
Total
|
20.8%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted its ‘comprehensive growth plan’, which came about in the context of receiving a $115 million investment from private equity firm HGGC in August, 2022.
Under the plan, the firm will continue to make acquisitions to ‘opportunistically capitalize on accretive acquisitions of orphaned venture-backed companies over the next several years.’
Also, the company will focus its efforts on digital marketing, a cost-effective inside sales force and its offshore development resources in India.
Looking ahead, management seeks to generate ‘5% to 10% core organic growth rate long term. [...] without sacrificing profitability.’
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing UPLD at an EV/Sales multiple of around 1.7x, lower than the 2.25x multiple when I last reviewed the company after Q2 2022’s results.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 23, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, UPLD is currently valued by the market at an increasing discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of February 23, 2023.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a macroeconomic slowdown or recession in the remainder of 2023, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
Also, UPLD as a stock has significantly underperformed that of Freshworks over the past 12 months, as the chart shows below:
While management’s growth plan has merit, it appears to be centered around generating marketing and sales efficiencies.
There’s nothing wrong with that effort, I just don’t see how it meaningfully moves the needle toward much stronger growth.
But I’m open to having a different view if we start seeing more efficient growth without sacrificing profitability in the actual financial results.
Until then, I’m on Hold for UPLD.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments