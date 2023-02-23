gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Upland Software

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 23, 2022, beating revenue but missing EPS consensus estimates.

The company provides cloud-based work management software to organizations worldwide.

Management has announced its plan to make the company a more efficient sales and marketing machine.

I’m skeptical it can make a big difference, but let’s see if management can prove their plan by actually producing higher growth without sacrificing profitability.

My outlook is on Hold until we see improved financial results.

Upland Software Overview

Austin, Texas-based Upland was founded in 2010 to develop a suite of work management tools for primarily small and midsize businesses.

The firm is headed by Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald, who was previously Chairman and CEO of Perficient.

The company’s primary offerings include software covering these functional areas:

Business Operations

HR & Legal

Sales and Marketing

Contact Center

IT

Product Management

The firm acquires customers through its inside sales, direct sales and marketing teams as well as through partner referrals.

Upland Software’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for customer relationship management was an estimated $43.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $98 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for integrated software suites to automate engagement with customers and prospective clients.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for the CRM industry in the US from 2016 to 2028 by solution type:

U.S. CRM Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Salesforce (CRM)

Zoho

Microsoft (MSFT)

SAP (SAP)

Oracle (ORCL)

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Zendesk

ServiceNow (NOW)

BMC

Ivanti

Atlassian (TEAM)

HubSpot (HUBS)

Sage

Others

Upland’s Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has proceeded according to the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has been relatively flat, as shown in the chart below:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has returned to positive results in the two most recent quarters:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained materially negative:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose only 4.1% year-over-year, while gross profit margin dropped one percentage point.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue were lower year-over-year and operating income was positive for the second month sequentially.

The company’s net dollar retention rate for 2022 was 95%, indicating only moderate product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $248.7 million in cash and equivalents and $514.9 million in total debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $29.1 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $900,000. The company paid a hefty $41.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Upland Software

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 1.7 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 10.8 Price / Sales 0.5 Revenue Growth Rate 5.1% Net Income Margin -21.6% GAAP EBITDA % 15.8% Market Capitalization $151,450,000 Enterprise Value $538,220,000 Operating Cash Flow $29,980,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$2.22 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Freshworks (FRSH); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Freshworks Upland Software Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 6.0 1.7 -71.4% Revenue Growth Rate 34.2% 5.1% -85.2% Net Income Margin -46.6% -21.6% -53.7% Operating Cash Flow -$2,530,000 $29,980,000 --% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

UPLD’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was only 20.8% as of Q4 2022, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 5.1% GAAP EBITDA % 15.8% Total 20.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Upland Software

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted its ‘comprehensive growth plan’, which came about in the context of receiving a $115 million investment from private equity firm HGGC in August, 2022.

Under the plan, the firm will continue to make acquisitions to ‘opportunistically capitalize on accretive acquisitions of orphaned venture-backed companies over the next several years.’

Also, the company will focus its efforts on digital marketing, a cost-effective inside sales force and its offshore development resources in India.

Looking ahead, management seeks to generate ‘5% to 10% core organic growth rate long term. [...] without sacrificing profitability.’

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing UPLD at an EV/Sales multiple of around 1.7x, lower than the 2.25x multiple when I last reviewed the company after Q2 2022’s results.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 23, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Index Multiple (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, UPLD is currently valued by the market at an increasing discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of February 23, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a macroeconomic slowdown or recession in the remainder of 2023, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

Also, UPLD as a stock has significantly underperformed that of Freshworks over the past 12 months, as the chart shows below:

Stock Price Return Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

While management’s growth plan has merit, it appears to be centered around generating marketing and sales efficiencies.

There’s nothing wrong with that effort, I just don’t see how it meaningfully moves the needle toward much stronger growth.

But I’m open to having a different view if we start seeing more efficient growth without sacrificing profitability in the actual financial results.

Until then, I’m on Hold for UPLD.