In an early January 2023 article on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) on Seeking Alpha, I wrote, "risk is always a function of any potential reward, and the potential for substantial rewards in BABA comes with commensurate risks." BABA shares were at the $111.36 level on that day. On March 14, they were 25.2% lower at $83.25.

On February 6, 2023, in a follow-up article on the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI), which held an over 9.5% exposure to BABA shares, I suggested, "The short-term trends for Chinese stocks have turned bearish, as geopolitics is more compelling than valuation in the current environment." FXI was at the $31.02 per share level on February 9. On March 14, it was 11.1% lower at $27.59.

Charlie Munger, the value investor and Warren Buffett's not-so-shy partner, has held BABA as the third-leading holding in his Daily Journal portfolio. The end of 2022 13-F filing includes a 300,000 share BABA holding, translating to 15.5% of Mr. Munger's portfolio. Based on his recent comments, the 13-F at the end of Q1 2023 may be missing those BABA shares

"My worst investment ever"

Will Rogers was a stage and motion picture star, but he was also a homespun philosopher. He died in 1935 but left the world with more than a few classic quotations. Two of my favorites are "Diplomacy is the art of saying 'Nice doggie' until you can find a rock" and "Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment."

Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, was an American writer and philosopher who died in 1910. Two of his classics are "It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt" and "Go to Heaven for the climate, Hell for the company."

Yogi Berra was a Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher, an MLB manager, and an armchair philosopher who passed in 2015. Two of his classics were "It ain't over 'til it's over" and "When you come to a fork in the road, take it." If Rogers, Twain, and Berra had a modern-day equal, it would be Charlie Munger, the 99-year-old billionaire without a filter.

In mid-February 2016, at his Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) annual meeting, the plainspoken Charlie Munger gave a thumbs up to one Chinese company and a giant thumbs down to another, which just so happens to be the third-leading holding in his portfolio. In his rant on Alibaba, Mr. Munger said BABA was "one of the worst mistakes I ever made. I never stopped to think (Alibaba) was a retailer. It's going to be a competitive business." However, he gave a thumbs up to BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY), the Chinese EV maker, saying, "BYD is so much ahead of Tesla in China it's almost ridiculous." Berkshire Hathaway has made a fortune in BYDDY over the past years.

Meanwhile, the Chinese large-cap exchange-traded fund ("ETF") holds lots of BABA shares but no BYDDY stock. Unlike Charlie Munger, U.S. and European investors have shied away from Chinese stocks over the past years, as they have underperformed U.S. equities.

FXI's trend remains bearish

FXI is an ETF that holds the leading Chinese stocks that trade on international exchanges. The most recent top holdings include:

FXI ETF Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

While nearly 8.4% of FXI's assets are in BABA shares, the ETF's second-leading holding, and the stock Mr. Munger calls a "mistake," FXI holds only 2.59% of its assets in BYDDY shares as of March 14.

Long-Term FXI ETF Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows that FXI reached a record high in 2008 and has been in a bearish trend of lower highs and lower lows since February 2021. FXI has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) for years.

Investors had become skittish about Chinese regulatory reporting rules and the complex corporate organizations that often make financial statements far less than transparent.

Bifurcation destroys FXI's value

While transparency and regulation have always been an issue for foreign investors, Chinese stocks took on a new level of risk in February 2022, when President Xi shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a massive trade agreement and "no-limits" alliance. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, and Chinese designs on reunification with Taiwan have caused a bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers, increasing the risk profile for Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. and Europe and the FXI ETF.

Geopolitical risk has caused many market participants to avoid any Chinese investments. While Charlie Munger has come to his senses on BABA, he strongly supports BYDDY and China's potential. In mid-February, he downplayed concerns over a Chinese Taiwan invasion saying, "The Chinese leader is a very smart, practical person. Russia went into Ukraine as it looked like a cakewalk. I don't think Taiwan looks like such a cakewalk anymore." He said he favors Chinese investments because "you can buy better, stronger companies at cheaper valuations in China than you can in the United States."

On March 14, the blended price-to-earnings ratio of the SPY ETF that tracks the S&P 500, the most diversified U.S. stock market index, stood at 17.36 times earnings with a 1.61% dividend yield. The FXI's P/E ratio was 8.19 times earnings with a 2.69% dividend yield, thus Charlie Munger's argument about Chinese investments' value proposition.

Détente versus the unthinkable

Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated, and the potential for embargos, skirmishes, and widespread conflict has increased over the past year. However, a war between two of the world's three-leading nuclear powers, with Russia, the third on China's side, is unthinkable as it would cause mutually assured worldwide destruction. Moreover, the U.S. and China are, by far, the leading economies.

Top 15 Countries by GDP in 2022 (gobalpeoservices.com)

The chart shows the U.S. and China, with a combined $35.61 trillion GDP, are higher than the next fourteen top countries' economies combined. For economic reasons, the U.S. and China are dependent on each other. For practical purposes, a war that destroys the world is an unthinkable event for Beijing or Washington.

Therefore, while the rhetoric continues, the most likely and logical conclusion to the current geopolitical situation between the U.S. and Chinese governments is détente, the French diplomatic term meaning "relaxation" or an easing of hostility or strained relations.

Détente would be bullish for Chinese stocks because, as Charlie Munger points out, they are "stronger companies with cheaper valuations."

I view FXI as a call option

FXI is a diversified approach to Chinese investments. At around $27.60 per share, FXI had over $5.421 billion in assets under management. FXI trades an average of over 32.33 million shares daily and charges a 0.74% management fee.

FXI declined 22.6% in 2022, slightly underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which dropped 19.5%. As of the close of business on March 13, FXI was 2.58% lower in 2023, while SPY was 0.90% higher. FXI continues to underperform the most diversified U.S. stock market index.

I view FXI as a diversified call option on China and believe the world is heading toward détente instead of WW III. A "relaxation" of tensions could lift Chinese stocks, while war would likely destroy financial markets and cause unrepairable damage.

While I call FXI a call option, it has the benefit of no expiry date as it does not contain leverage, only exposure to the leading Chinese large-cap companies that trade on the U.S. and foreign exchanges.

Optimism is a better path to a happy life, so I choose to accept Charlie Munger's value argument and hope for the best in the geopolitical landscape.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.