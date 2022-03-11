Advanced Drainage Systems: The Downturn May Just Be Beginning

Summary

  • Advanced Drainage Systems had a strong FY in 2021 and 2022.
  • Q3 FY 2023 showed that cracks may be emerging in its growth story.
  • The company may face a tough FY in 2023 and 2024.
  • Investors can consider opening a position in the stock below $80.

Septic tanks and other storage tanks at the manufacturer factory depot

Catrin Haze/iStock via Getty Images

Economic tailwinds propelled Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in 2021 and 2022. But cracks have started emerging in its growth in Q3 2022. The path ahead looks tough, and the dividend yield needs to be higher to protect

Advanced Drainage Systems Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%)

Advanced Drainage Systems Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Advanced Drainage Systems Days Sales in Inventory

Advanced Drainage Systems Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Days Sales in Inventory Across Consumer Staples, Materials, and Industrial Companies

Days Sales in Inventory Across Consumer Staples, Materials, and Industrial Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Advanced Drainage Systems Receivables

Advanced Drainage Systems Receivables (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Advanced Drainage Systems Operating Cash Flow

Advanced Drainage Systems Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Operating Cash Flow

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Advanced Drainage Systems Discounted Cash Flow Model

Advanced Drainage Systems Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

