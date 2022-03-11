Catrin Haze/iStock via Getty Images

Economic tailwinds propelled Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in 2021 and 2022. But cracks have started emerging in its growth in Q3 2022. The path ahead looks tough, and the dividend yield needs to be higher to protect the stock from further losses. The discounted cash flow model shows that the stock may be overvalued. The stock is trading close to its 52-week lows, but investors should consider buying below $80, ideally closer to $75.

Is the Q3 drop in revenues just the beginning?

The slowdown in Advanced Drainage Systems' business may be just beginning. Advanced Drainage Systems saw its sales decrease by 8.4% y/y in Q3 FY 2023, compared to an increase in revenue of 25.2% in Q2 FY 2023 and a 36.6% increase in Q1 FY 2023. For FY 2023, the company expects total revenue of $2.975 billion and $3.05 billion. If the company achieves this target revenue, it would be a 7.4% increase compared to FY 2022. The company saw a 30% drop in its Infiltrator business due to lower market demand and inventory destocking.

The company's gross margin averaged 24.1% over the past decade (Exhibit 1), but its margin profile had improved since 2016 when its gross margins averaged 26.5%. The company's operating margins averaged 8.8% over the past decade. But, the company showed stellar performance in 2021 and 2022 when its operating income margin was 17.6% and 16.2%, respectively, substantially more than its average over the past decade.

Exhibit 1:

Advanced Drainage Systems Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The quarterly operating margins averaged 12.8% between June 2020 and December 2022 (Exhibit 2). The business has shown good margin resilience despite inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, and slowing demand. The question facing investors is whether this profit performance can continue in the face of a further drop in demand and sales. Price increases bolstered sales in 2022, but that may not continue in 2023 and beyond. It may be difficult to increase prices further in 2023; this may throttle sales and profits in FY 2024.

Exhibit 2:

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Manageable inventory levels at Advanced Drainage Systems

Many companies have struggled with high inventory costs in this era of high inflation (Exhibit 4). However, Advanced Drainage Systems has side-stepped some high inventory costs by allowing destocking to reduce inventory. The company may have benefitted from inventory destocking in its supply chain, resulting in lower days sales in inventory. The company averaged 94 days' worth of sales in inventory over the past decade, but the trailing twelve months of inventory costs show that the company has 83 days' worth of sales in inventory (Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 3:

Advanced Drainage Systems Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Exhibit 4:

Days Sales in Inventory Across Consumer Staples, Materials, and Industrial Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The company has also managed its receivables well. At the end of fiscal 2022, the company had 45 days' worth of sales in receivables, compared to its average of 48 over the past decade (Exhibit 5). The company has made more progress in collecting its receivables quickly, with the trailing twelve months' data showing just 28 days' worth of sales in receivables.

This latest days sales in receivables are too low compared to its average, and the following earnings report may shed further light on this fact. The revenue growth rate of 2022 may be skewing the trailing twelve months' receivables numbers. These low receivables may be an anomaly that is not repeatable, and the receivables numbers may revert to their average. Both the receivables and inventories are essential numbers to monitor, given the impact these have on operating cash flows.

Exhibit 5:

Advanced Drainage Systems Receivables (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Operating cash flow

The company saw good operating cash flows from strong sales and net income in 2020 and 2021 (Exhibit 6). A bigger depreciation and amortization charge also bolstered operating cash flow in both years. Given the muted CapEx, the company's free cash flow margins were substantially higher than its average over the past decade. Since June 2020, the average quarterly free cash flow margin has been significantly higher, at 14.3%, compared to the annual average of 7.4% over the past decade. But, the quarterly free cash flow margin comes with a standard deviation of 12.3% compared to the yearly standard deviation of 5.2%. Investors may be better off expecting a free cash flow margin closer to the annual average.

Exhibit 6:

Advanced Drainage Systems Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 7:

Advanced Drainage Systems Quarterly Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Valuation

A discounted cash flow model yields a per-share equity value of $60 (Exhibit 8). This model assumes a 4% growth rate until 2027 and the same growth rate to continue for the long term. A free cash flow margin of 8% and a discount rate of 8% is assumed in this model. The stock is trading at $83. The company is trading at a forward GAAP PE of 14x compared to the sector median of 18x. The company is trading at a substantial premium based on the price-to-sales multiple of 2.2x compared to its sector median of 1.3x. The economy has substantial uncertainty, with a potential for a noticeable slowdown in growth in the coming quarters.

Exhibit 8:

Advanced Drainage Systems Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The stock is trading close to its 52-week low. It may be worthwhile for investors to build a position below $80 if the current market volatility pushes the stock down. The stock has lost 25% over the past year compared to a loss of 9.3% for the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF. The markets may expect a further slowdown in the company's business, given the lack of positive momentum in the stock over the past year. The stock has dropped 40% over the past six months and 4% over the past three months.

Dividends, stock buybacks, and debt

The company offers a dividend yield of 0.5% with a safe and ultra-low payout ratio of 8.6%. The current payout ratio of 8.6% is much less than its five-year average of 19%. The company has consistently paid and grown its dividend for the past seven years. The company's total dividend payment was $38.5 million in 2022. The company's operating cash flow of $274 million in 2022 easily covered the dividend payment. Since the quarter of June 2021, the company has spent $680 million in share repurchases, with the share count at 81.2 million at the end of December 2022.

The company has a low debt load, with total debt of $1.2 billion and net debt (after cash) of $860.9 million. The company's EBITDA (Operating income + Depreciation & Amortization) was $573 million in 2022, giving it a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x. But, investors need to watch the operating cash flows and the EBITDA generated by the company in the coming quarters. Fiscal years 2021 and 2022 were strong for the company, so it generated strong EBITDA. With a potentially deep downturn taking hold, the company's EBITDA may drop substantially.

A deep economic slowdown may take hold in the U.S. I think this slowdown will affect Advanced Drainage Systems in the coming quarters. The company is coming off of solid performance in 2021 and 2022. Even 2023 started strong, but Q3 showed that the growth may have slowed substantially. A price below $80 may be suitable for opening a position in Advanced Drainage Systems.