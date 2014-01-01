skynesher

This article was coproduced with Wolf Report.

In the time of 4% virtually risk-free rates in some investment potentials (even I am getting 2.75% in savings accounts), investments that have low growth potential or low potential beyond a 4-5% dividend need to be considered carefully.

After all - why should you invest hard-earned capital in a company that you believe will only give you 4-5%, when you can get equivalent returns at a virtually risk-free investment?

While some characterize Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) as an investment with these fundamentals and believe the company will mostly deliver its yield and little beyond, my expectation is different - and because of this, my targets and expectations are different.

Here is my updated thesis for O.

Realty Income - My #1 REIT Holding

So, there's a reason why I've not yet trimmed or cut my position in Realty Income even once. It's over 4.8% of my total private portfolio and over 6.5% of my corporate portfolio.

I believe the company is worth every penny of its historical premium. Now, that historical premium is, I believe, lower than some investors might expect. But as the company is trading today, I believe it would be foolish to ignore what the company has to offer and what you could make by investing.

Few companies are as well-known in the real estate investment trust, or REIT, space as O. The "monthly dividend company" is a staple for many income-producing portfolios - including mine. Some consider the business a "BUY" even at very high multiples - something I do not.

A reminder that my cost basis for the company has always been below $60/share. Most of my position was loaded up during extreme lows, and I don't go "BUY" for O unless it starts inching close to that level.

At $60B worth of enterprise value and a market cap of over $40B, this is one of the largest businesses in the space. It's heavily U.S.-weighted, with only slight exposure to Europe, though that is growing as well.

Part of the key to Realty Income is the company's near-unbroken record of growth and dividends for decades. Realty Income has 26 years of positive EPS growth (out of 27), growing at around 5% annually.

Realty Income IR

O bulls are often accused of weighing past performance too heavily - I don't believe this to be true. For the latest couple of years, including 2022, the company has delivered its fair share of significant growth.

It's also important to remember in context of the rate cycle, Realty Income outperforms the Fed Rate cycle - at least historically. The company is also positively correlated to short-term yields.

All of these things are different ways of saying that "even during difficult times, Realty Income either does fine or better than fine." It's the eighth-lowest downside volatility constituent of the S&P 500 (SP500).

If someone told me their entire portfolio was O, I would give some slight commentary, but not as much as if they said their entire portfolio was in malls or office space.

Because, in the end, the company has the lowest operational and financial volatility of all REITs that are in the same division (A-rated, S&P 500).

Part of the bearish - or other - side of the argument against O, is that lease terms are signed at less extensive periods than before, in addition to the company's expansion and international risk. There is no doubt that including international assets makes the company's results harder to follow and gauge.

Its theater portfolio is also a cause for the current decline in valuation. In addition to this, the company has now reached a point where they are issuing debt at higher rates, increasing the average above 3.3%. Here’s our latest WACC model:

Brad Thomas

The combination of higher interest rates and expansion into relatively unfamiliar territory for the company to get higher yields is what forms most of the substance for the bearish - or more cautious - thesis on Realty Income.

But this, in the end, is essentially re-hashing the same old arguments that arise against Triple-net during any rate hike cycle - higher interest rates pushing lending/debt costs, pushing the company to find new solutions for returns, maintenance cost, and potentially higher vacancies, more risk-averse tenants, etc., etc. None of this is new.

Instead, what I look at is the way the company's portfolio grows, tenant quality, adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") growth, and book value growth (among other things).

Another recent argument made against O is that the company isn't growing, but nothing could be further from the truth. FFO and AFFO historicals and estimates show nothing but growth and nothing but estimated growth. Realty Income has not generated negative growth for more than a single year, and this is through 25+ years of some of the most chaotic fundamentals we've seen in the past century, barring perhaps the world wars.

When I analyze or look at a company, I try never to go against the math. Even if the company has seen fundamental deterioration in terms of its share price and valuation, I always try to make sure that there's something driving this beyond just mere supposition or fear. And the fact is, oftentimes, that is not the case.

The company, in this case, is asking you to trust its process as it expands into new areas - including things like vertical farming. The same process it used to get into its current portfolio will be used to expand into other areas, which should result in continuing growth rates even in this environment. Look what the CEO of O’s peer, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), said on that company's latest earnings call,

“Like that kind of deal making on the part of our peers really inspires us because it is evidence of how to think creatively and innovatively in developing into new categories.”

I would not be surprised in the least if Realty Income gets into the action with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) to become the landlord of a multi-billion dollar theme park portfolio.

It's not as though the company's processes and interest for what the company does, is somehow lower. Just recently, O signed yet another sale-leaseback opportunity in the convenience store space in Europe and the U.S. at a cap rate of almost 7%, with a 20-year WAL.

This is something many investors, including the latest bearish ones, overlook, as I see it. Troubled times in interest-rate-land does not just cause trouble for companies like O - it stresses smaller operators and players, which is advantageous in turn to market leaders like O, turning into accreditive opportunities.

In addition, higher debt costs are actually a benefit for mega-cap REITs like Realty Income because they can provide long-term capital to corporations (like Six Flags) when their debt comes due. Think about it…shouldn’t SIX be leasing back its real estate at 7% to 8% yields and either (1) buying back shares, (2) paying down debt, or (3) investing in its rollercoaster rides at double-digit ROICs?

Being a shareholder in O means that you're partaking in/capitalizing on such opportunities… and really, the sky is the limit…

Even O bears state clearly (usually) that they see only limited downside catalyst potential for this company. Flat development is usually the worst case they see for O.

I have some shared sentiment with this flat development since this is essentially what O itself is guiding for. In the next 3 years, we'll be lucky to see more than 3.5% FFO growth on an annual basis - but in this environment, that's not a "bad" thing at all.

You need real estate understanding to go much deeper than this.

With public/virtually risk-free rates and bonds now pushing 5-6%, this affects cap rates toward the higher direction, because smaller companies that own RE are going to be seeing, and are seeing, increasing costs for servicing debt.

The company's cap rates are one of the biggest indicators you want to be looking at to see how well the company does. While the cost of capital has been increasing for Realty Income as well, it steadily stays at levels where it can offer favorable SLB (Sales Leaseback) financing to clients, which is what clients are now taking advantage of.

As long as these interest rate/credit spread relationships don't massively change, I don't see a directional change for O's fundamentals. This makes anything excessively negative against O wrong in my view.

Bearish O analysts often underestimate the benefits of scale and size as well, especially in the SLB space. Its current size allows the company to really scale up.

Realty Income has always been, but is increasingly becoming even more, selective with its M&A. The fact that it's now also sourcing international deals means its potential pool has increased significantly, and AFFO growth has been high for decades, without showing a sign of slowing down markedly here.

O hasn't moved an inch on its strategy - where returns must exceed the company's long-term WACC, and where investment spreads have historically been maintained despite interest rates environments.

Again, O has done this before - multiple times.

And this forms the basis of my continued, positive thesis for O - as long as the price for the company is attractive.

We're now at a level where this is the case, once again.

Realty Income - Continued Valuation Upside

In order to properly value Realty Income and where it might go, we need to look beyond the last 10 years of low-interest rates and see where things might go from here. If we look at the recent few years, we'll see...

...that the company has been highly valued for some time. That there is an interest rate component in this valuation. And, that this component might be excessive is about the only thing I agree with when it comes to O bears.

O Valuation (FAST Graphs)

How it should be valued given where we are, and what we're heading into, that's the thing we need to be looking at. 20x P/FFO is high - and it might be too high, especially facing only 2-3% FFO growth.

I wrote about Realty Income back in October - and frankly, that's when the time was to buy the company and it traded at below $56/share. That's also when I - Wolf Report - loaded up (Brad too), and why my portfolio is sporting a very nice 5%+ yield for my O position.

I know two of my colleagues who have an interesting investment approach. They only buy O. Monthly incomes, in and out. They don't really care about the principal/share price movements and valuations, trusting in the company's quality, and simply collecting and in both cases, living off, the incoming checks, and reinvesting anything they don't need.

I don't condone or recommend this approach - and my own returns are better than theirs, which "confirms" this. It lacks diversification. But it is an approach, and I can honestly say that since they both started this back in COVID-19, their returns are actually better than those of many "serious analysts."

My previous target for O was a conservative $70/share. Why $70/share?

Because $70/share represents what is essentially a 2025E 14.5-15.5x P/FFO, which is the conservative case, the most conservative case, I'm willing to look at for O. This also represents about 8% worth of annualized growth, including the dividends. A full reversal with a 20x P/FFO goes up to 19% annualized, or 63% total in 2025E.

O Upside (FAST Graphs)

However, the point here is that quality beats most things, and I believe this will be doubly true going forward even from this time.

And O is quality.

S&P Global has 16 analysts following O stock at a PT range of $64 on the low side, and $76 on the high side, averaging at $71/share. 9 of the 16 analysts are at a "BUY" here. At iREIT on Alpha, we have a "BUY" target at $70.3, trimming at just below $80/share.

I would actually consider the high targets somewhat conservative. If I look at the sensitivity tables for my own calculations, I can easily see bullish scenarios where the fair value for Realty Income would go above $80/share for this company - potentially even higher, especially once we're out of this interest rate scenario.

But given that I am exactly what I say - conservative, I tend towards the lower end of those ranges to stay on the safe side.

O is one of the biggest "no-nonsense" buys in the market. Whenever it's cheap, I at least consider buying more. This is very difficult for me here, because the company also accounts for so much of both of my portfolios - I can't buy more without breaking some of my more fundamental rules.

For those who don't yet have stock in O though, this is a grand opportunity.

Here is my working thesis on O.

Thesis

Realty Income is one of the most qualitative investments around in the entire REIT space. I can't think of much more qualitative or safe than this one. And while there are many opportunities that do provide a higher, realistic upside, there are very few that offer virtually risk-free-beating dividend yields with the potential for a reversal at such safety.

Realty Income makes up a substantial amount of my conservative investment portfolio - both the private and the corporate one I run. It's also one of my highest "ratings" out there when it becomes cheap.

Realty Income has a PT of $70/share, giving it an upside of at least 8-10% here, and potentially much, much more.

Realty Income stock is a "BUY."

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued (margin of safety)- even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).