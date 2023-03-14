McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 3:44 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), MUX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob McEwen - Chairman and Chief Owner

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

William Shaver - Chief Operating Officer

Michael Meding - Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper

Stefan Spears - Vice President, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Mike Kozak - Cantor Fitzgerald

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to McEwen Mining's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call.

Present from the company today are Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner; Perry Ing, Chief Financial Officer; William Shaver, Chief Operating Officer; Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper.

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rob McEwen, Chief Owner. Please go ahead, sir. Again, Mr. Rob McEwen, please go ahead.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

Today, I'll start with a discussion about gold and then our share price performance and follow up with factors driving our future.

With all the uncertainties in the world, many people are asking why the price of gold hasn't climbed much higher. I believe that most investors feel that we have entered into a new era where very low interest rates and massive monetary stimulation are here to stay. And the gold's reputation as a store of wealth is no longer relevant or needed in a world of awash with easy money.

However, as we all know, the unexpected happens quickly. Rising interest rates and an unexpected bank failure are vivid reminders, gold still has a role to play in your portfolio. I suspect more

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.