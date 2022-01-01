DNY59

This morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the February inflation report, known as the Consumer Price Index. While the data was largely within expectations, and the market is rallying, inflation is continuing to show signs of resistance at or above the 5% level. This resistance could lead to the Federal Reserve needing additional rate hikes beyond their (or the market's) perception of the terminal rate.

Headline inflation increased year over year by 6%, down from 6.3% last month and the eighth consecutive month of decline. Headline inflation is now nearly 300 basis points below the business cycle high of 8.9% in June 2022. Core inflation, which removes food and energy from the headline, increased by 5.5% in February, which was unchanged from the January report. Core inflation is 110 basis points off its business cycle high of 6.6% in September 2022, but the pace of decline has nearly halted.

February's report also seems to be hotter than the previous few months, as the implied rate of inflation annualized is 5.4%, which declines when you bundle in the prior five reports together. The report also significantly lags its 12-month projection made by Cleveland Federal Reserve. With the possibility of the Fed easing entering the conversation this week, it is important to note that doing so would cause inflationary pressure and increases from these levels.

Until recently, core CPI has been tightly aligned with Core PCE inflation, a measurement that the Federal Reserve uses to measure inflation. Based on there being no change in the core CPI report, I am expecting core PCE to remain the same for February. This is significant, as both inflation metrics remain way higher than the 3.1% estimated by the Federal Reserve for 2023 at its December meeting.

There were a couple of positive developments from the inflation report. First, durable goods continued their deflationary track, with prices declining nearly 2% year over year. The deflationary push is indicative of an improving supply chain. Next, energy inflation fell to a two-year low of 5%, bringing the sector below core inflation and finally making the energy sector a source of disinflation.

Despite these improvements, several areas of the economy are experiencing unprecedented levels of inflation. Food prices rose 9.5% year over year in February, showing little progress from their business cycle highs. Service sector inflation hit a fresh business cycle high of 7.3% and has been stubbornly rising for 18 consecutive months.

Residential real estate also continued to be highly inflationary in the month of February, with housing inflation at 8.2%, just one-tenth from the business cycle high set last month. Rental inflation hit a fresh business cycle high of 8.8% year over year. Any monetary action that eases interest rates or injects money into the money supply could be devastating to consumers dealing with an already prevalent housing shortage.

Overall, the February inflation report showed little if any progress in the Fed's fight to stabilize prices. Headline inflation remains three times higher than the Fed's long-term mandate, and core inflation is not too far behind. Housing, rental rates, food, and services have demonstrated almost zero reaction to increases in interest rates.

While investors are hoping for a pause or rate cut, I believe the Fed's pricing data will trump recent events and lead to another rate hike later this month.