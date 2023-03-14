Artificial Intelligence May Be The Hottest Topic Of Early 2023

Mar. 14, 2023 5:57 PM ETWTAI
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • As a society, we’re still determining what ChatGPT actually is, but its virality is already off the charts.
  • WTAI is exposed across the ecosystem and not just to semiconductors or to software.
  • Some companies are directly building algorithms, while others are building sensors and processing power and other hardware that facilitates AI’s functionality.

AI microprocessor on motherboard computer circuit

Black_Kira

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA; Blake Heimann

Technology trends are not linear—they are exponential.

Exponential growth makes the path of adoption difficult to predict. A big topic like artificial intelligence - and accurately predicting exactly how ‘big’ the opportunity is - is a daunting task.

WTAI Exhibited Dramatic Outperformance of the Nasdaq 100 Index in Early 2023

How the AI Ecosystem Responded to the ChatGPT Euphoria

Earnings, Events & Documents Mentioning ‘Generative AI’ or ‘ChatGPT

Mentions of Generative AI or ChatGPT by GICS Sub Industry

Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Blake Heimann

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.87K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.