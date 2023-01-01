wdstock

Investment thesis

The stock price of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has declined to below $20, a level it traded at between 2014-2018. At this time, the company was generating a far smaller amount of revenue. Further, the industry has seen changing dynamics and consumer interests, with these factors representing potential opportunities.

Our objective is to conduct a bottom-up analysis of AEO, analyzing its financial performance, and commercial quality, as well as considering the current trading conditions and industry as a whole.

Company description

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a specialty retailer that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brand names in the United States, and several other countries.

The company provides a wide range of products including jeans, specialty apparel, and accessories for both men and women. Additionally, they offer intimates, activewear, swimwear collections, and personal care products specifically for women.

Share price

AEO's share price has performed poorly in the last decade, trending downward. The company has seen some gains, driven by improving performance, but every time, things began to sour as the company struggled to maintain this improvement.

Economic conditions

We are currently experiencing heightened inflation, driven by supply-chain issues post-pandemic and historically relaxed monetary policy. This has contributed to declining demand across several discretionary industries as consumers become more defensive and focus on meeting their living costs. Interest rates have compounded the impact of this, as borrowing costs have risen rapidly. This has caused a sharp slowdown in the apparel industry, with consumers reducing their retail spending. AEO has seen net revenue decline by 1%, with the AE brand down 8%.

AEO is feeling the impact twofold, as inflation is impacting their cost base. The company has faced an increase in transportation and production costs, as well as wage inflation. This has contributed to declining margins, with AEO unable to pass on these costs to consumers. Given the level of competition in the industry, this is not unusual. Between FY22 and FY23, AEO saw its GPM decline by 4.8%, with Management expecting the impact to normalize in the coming year. We do concur with this, although it is uncertain if the company can return to its FY22 level.

Looking ahead, our view is that it will likely take another 12 months before interest rates reach a sustainable level, which will further compound the impact on AEO. Management is guiding flat to low single-digit growth in operating income for 2023, driven by improving costs. Economic factors alone should contribute to revenue declining, although AEO's Q4-22 result looks better than other brands we have looked at.

E-commerce

The growth of e-commerce has been a significant trend in the fashion retail industry. With the rise of online shopping, customers have increasingly shifted towards shopping online, valuing the convenience of deliveries and attractive pricing. Although this is a good trend for driving growth, e-commerce is generally associated with lower margins, as companies compete more aggressively on price. AEO has generally done well as it has a strong online platform, offering free deliveries and a large variety of products. The company's digital penetration has grown consistently, as the following illustrates.

AEO online penetration (AEO)

Social media

In conjunction with the e-commerce development, Social media has become an essential marketing channel for brands, with many consumers highly influenced by what is trending and popular on Instagram/TikTok. AEO has invested heavily in its social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to reach its target audience, who are generally users of the platform. Google search results suggest the company is losing its relevancy battle, with interest consistently declining.

Searches for American Eagle Outfitters (Google)

Interestingly, the company's Aerie brand is the area in which consumers are searching for most in conjunction with AEO, suggesting the current level of interest is more for Aerie's products rather than AE.

AEO-related topics (Google Trends)

This is reflected in the growing interest in the brand, which looks to be continually increasing over the last few years.

Aerie interest (Google Trends)

Further, interest in this brand is associated with Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. Regardless of your opinions on them, they and their audience are highly influential due to their use of social media. This is highly bullish for the Aerie brand, suggesting continued growth is possible.

Related topics to Aerie (Google Trends)

The Aerie segment grew 8% in Q4-22, despite the decline in AE sales. Management is looking to focus on this side of the business, believing it can achieve over $2BN in sales. It is clear to us that the business is a story of two halves, with AE declining in relevancy as Aerie ascends.

Aerie roadmap (AEO)

Financial analysis

AEO Financials (TIKR Terminal)

Presented above is AEO's financial performance over the last decade. Our overarching opinion is that there's potential, but mostly disappointment.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, driven primarily by the Aerie brand in recent years. This is fairly good for a non-mainstream brand, in our view. The issue is with the inconsistent revenue growth, with 5 periods of <2% and 6 periods of >2%. What is interesting is that in every period in which revenue grew more than 2%, NI margins also improved. This suggests quality in the growth, which could mean impressive improvements to the company's profits if it can recharge growth.

GPM has sharply declined in FY23, driven by inflationary pressures impacting the industry. Management believes this should normalize in the coming year, and we concur.

Further cost control issues are seen with S&A, which has grown at the same rate as revenue. This is despite the company seeing a decline in stores, contributing to a fall in employees. Management has continued to focus on cost-cutting measures but so far, this is highly disappointing to see.

AEO Store count (TIKR Terminal)

These factors contribute to an EBITDA margin of 9% and FCF conversion in the low single-digits. Our view would be that these levels are slightly unattractive. The company should be aiming for 10-12% and 3-6%. The biggest long-term issue here is that Aerie is less profitable than AE and so will pressure the company's cost improvements (AE - OPM 16.6%, Aerie OPM 11.1%).

Moving onto the balance sheet, we observe poor operational controls over inventory. Turnover has only declined 0.6x, which is far better than many of the company's peers. The issue, however, is that its CCC has significantly worsened, contributing to greater liquidity needs. The driving factor has been an increase in DSO from 9 days to 14 days, potentially suggesting issues.

A rare positive in the company's financials is the lack of debt. The company did raise some during FY21, which is not unsurprising given the pandemic, but the majority of this has been repaid as of December 22. This gives the business greater flexibility but also leads to the question of why NI is not better. The answer is partly because of non-trading charges, which are seemingly a regular occurrence.

This being said, the company has seen its cash position dwindle, suggesting dividend cuts are highly likely, in our opinion.

Outlook

Analyst outlook (TIKR Terminal)

Present above is the consensus view on the Street.

Interestingly, analysts are forecasting growth in FY24, which goes against almost every apparel retailer. This suggests analysts are as bullish on Aerie as we are. Margins are forecast to improve slightly, although not at an EBITDA level. Our view would be that they should tick up slightly but not to the level that would make the company highly desirable.

Peer comparison

Brand-led retailers (TIKR Terminal)

Presented above is a cohort of brand-led retailers.

AEO's financial inferiority is on full display here, with the company far less profitable at both a GPM level and EBITDA. Further, the company's declining ROE has led to a large discrepancy to the industry.

Growth-wise, the company is far more comparable but still underperforms. This suggests compounding inferior gains as the years progress. For this reason, AEO should be trading at a substantial discount to reflect this, otherwise should be a foregone conclusion on a financial basis alone.

Valuation

Valuation (TIKR Terminal)

Presented above is the trading valuation of these peers, alongside our calculation of the company's value.

AEO is currently trading at a 63% discount to its peers on an EBITDA basis, although is far more comparable on an earnings and revenue basis.

Our view would be that a large discount is appropriate here, in the region of 30-40% (40% calculated above, 30% derives an upside of 12%). This would adequately reflect the below-average growth and inferior profitability.

In conjunction with this, we have conducted a DCF valuation. Our key assumptions are:

Revenue growth of 2-4%, driven by Aerie. This looks reasonable if Aerie can maintain the current level of interest, which is not certain.

FCF conversion improving to 4% which is arguably overly bullish.

An exit multiple of 8x, a perpetual growth rate of 2%, and a discount rate of 10%.

Based on this, we only see an upside of 3%. This suggests the company's cash flow is equally unattractive.

Final thoughts

AEO has many positives. The company's social media activities, e-commerce growth and focus on Aerie have all done well. Many retailers would kill for a 10-year revenue CAGR of 4%. Unfortunately, the company is completely unattractive financially beyond this. The stock price's decline suggests a sell rating would be harsh, as there is scope for improvement, with Management continuing to attempt this. What could be interesting is if a larger player looked to buy Aerie. Until we see improving financials or a further decline in share price, we consider the company a hold.

