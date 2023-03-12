naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapsed on Friday. Signature Bank (SBNY) followed on Sunday. They were the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

How Silicon Valley Bank Went Down

Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the U.S., primarily serving tech companies in Northern California. SVB Financial Group's issues began during the pandemic as tech companies were flush with venture capital funding, quadrupling deposits at the bank between 2019 and 2022.

Silicon Valley Bank's rapid rise in deposits (Joseph Politano using FDIC data)

The bank invested a majority of these deposits in high-quality Treasuries and mortgages, a standard practice in the banking industry. However, after the rapid interest rate increases in 2022, these investments on SVB's balance sheet were sitting at a meaningful loss.

SVB is a unique U.S. bank in that they cater to the venture capital community like no other bank in the U.S. According to Axios, 44% of all venture-backed tech and health care IPOs were banking with SVB in 2022. In 2021, that number was over 50%. SVB was THE bank for venture capital, which means many depositors had accounts well over the FDIC's $250,000 threshold. The average account size at SVB was $4 million. Look at how little FDIC protection depositors really had at SVB and Signature Bank:

97.3% of deposits were not protected by FDIC at SVB (Statista)

The real smoking gun was just how small and intertwined the venture capital community has become. From the behemoths like Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz, to the smaller VC shops, not only are they competing against each other, but personnel rotates from firm to firm.

This is why their concentration with one bank was a significant operational risk. That said, when SVB Chief Executive held a call on Thursday with VC clients, the day before the bank's ultimate demise, telling their VC clients to "stay calm and don't panic," that was clearly a misstep and sparked a prisoner's dilemma situation. Venture capital firms have a fiduciary responsibility to their portfolios companies and their investors, not their bank. If they sensed SVB could potentially fail, their hand is essentially forced to advise their respective portfolio companies to remove their deposits from SVB, and that is exactly what they did.

The combination of cash withdrawals, along with the bank's balance sheet losses, spelled the beginning of the end for SVB Financial Group. The bank restructured their balance sheet by selling $21 billion of available-for-sale bonds to cover client withdrawals, realizing a $1.8 billion loss.

SVB Balance Sheet (netinterest.io, Chart created by OneJournal Research)

The bank would need to raise capital to cover losses. They planned to do this by raising $2.25 billion in common and preferred stock. In almost comical timing, they chose to announce their capital restructuring on the day another failed bank, Silvergate Capital, went into voluntary liquidation.

Having to raise capital was a red flag among depositors and investors alike, resulting in a "bank run" mentality. Depositors began withdrawing what would ultimately be 25% of total bank deposits as the stock cratered more than 50% in a single day.

Shortly thereafter, SVB was placed into a receivership with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

The Next Domino to Fall: Signature Bank

It was announced on Sunday that New York-based Signature Bank was also failing. Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital were two of the main banks for the crypto industry, which delt an operational blow to both banks while simultaneously having to navigate a difficult interest rate environment. While this isn’t an effort to make an excuse for their failures, it is important to note these are not systemic-wide banking risks but more idiosyncratic in nature.

As an aside, former congressman Barney Frank serves on the board of Signature Bank. He was co-namesake of the Dodd-Frank Act, which was created in response to poor bank behavior during the 2008 global financial crisis. According to the Wall Street Journal, after Frank assumed his board position he then lobbied for increasing the asset threshold for regional banks like Signature Bank from $50 billion to $250 billion, allowing a bank of Signature Bank's size to avoid compliance with the strict regulations of his own legislation. What a world.

The Regulatory Response

On Sunday, a joint announcement between the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC was issued to guarantee all deposits at SVB, designating SVB as a systemic risk to the financial system. The Treasury Department claims this is not a bailout because equity and bond holders will not be protected, only bank depositors.

More importantly and somewhat cleverly, the Federal Reserve put in place a lending window (dubbed the "Bank Term Funding Program") for banks to borrow against the par value of the securities on their balance sheet. Many of these assets are currently valued at a steep discounts. This lending window allows banks to avoid the same situation SVB experienced in that SVB actually had $76.2 billion in assets to cover withdrawals. Unfortunately, since these assets were classified as held-to-maturity assets, the bank could not touch them without realizing the entire $15.1 billion loss on these securities. With the new lending window, banks can borrow against these held-to-maturity assets, securing depositor funds in the event of another bank run.

Will There be Contagion?

It is impossible to know how this goes, we're still within a week of two of the largest bank failures in U.S. history, so the story is far from over. However, the recent bank failures are a stark reminder that the banking system runs on one thing: confidence.

It is important to note how unique Silicon Valley Bank's structure was that led to their demise. Most large banks have an average deposit size of $24,000; the average client had deposits of $1.2 million at SVB and $508,000 at Signature. It only required a few large parties to withdraw funds at SVB to cause a bank run, this is not the case with most other banks.

The Fed lending window backstop may be enough to calm investor and depositor fears, but it is ultimately too early to tell.

Who is at Fault?

Silicon Valley Bank: The DOJ and SEC are already investigating the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Certainly, the bank itself could have hedged at least some of their interest rate risk that may have allowed them to tap their held-to-maturity assets and still be solvent. There has been no reporting that they had any interest rate hedge at all against their $100+ billion balance sheet, which seems irresponsible at best.

Accounting giant KPMG International Limited is in the crosshairs, and rightfully so. The audit firm signed off on a clean bill of health for both SVB and Signature Bank just weeks prior to their collapse.

The venture capital funds and their portfolio companies could have banded together and agreed not to cause a bank run after meeting with SVB. However, this is somewhat delusional, as their fiduciary responsibility is to their investors, not the bank.

The regulators should have been able to foresee something like this happening during their stress testing. With Silicon Valley Bank’s almost monolithic exposure to the venture capital world, regulators asking the question what if the VC world requested large withdrawals during a rising rate environment seems like a fairly standard stress test scenario. Then again, hindsight is 20/20.

Investment Opportunity

Regional banks are getting slammed in the markets right now. This seems somewhat unjust, since SVB and their VC client base were unique relative to other regional banks. Silvergate and Signature Bank largely failed due to their crypto exposure. That is not to say regional banks are exempt from the same difficult rising interest rate environment and inverted yield curve, but they often have far more diverse client types than SVB, with a much larger share of depositors below the $250,000 FDIC maximum.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down 30% over the last month despite rallying on the day of writing this article. If prices retreat further, there might be an opportunity to pick up regional bank stocks at a significant discount.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (CNBC)

Crypto has rallied since the announcement of SVB’s failure. There is likely not a direct cause-and-effect happening here, but more likely a broader macro play that interest rate increases may not reach the level initially predicted.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up nearly 20% in the past 5 days and up over 50% in 2023. Ethereum (ETH-USD) has behaved in a similar fashion. It should be noted that from a Bitcoin maximalist’s perspective, this is THE primary bull case scenario and the reason why Bitcoin was created back during the global financial crisis; providing a decentralized alternative to the traditional banking system. Could this be the catalyst for the next crypto run? It isn’t out of the question.

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s and TV personality Josh Brown recently published an article calling a market top. Not for equities, but for 2-year Treasuries. We would tend to agree with him. There is little chance that the Federal Reserve now can raise interest rates to 5.5% to 5.75%, the level the market was predicting just prior to SVB collapsing. This may eventually lead to a normalization in the yield curve and falling short-term interest rates over the next 12-18 months. Despite investors piling into bonds on the SVB news, there is still plenty of yield and duration upside on short-term fixed income. Read our previous piece to see how we’re playing short-term fixed income.

Everyone knew raising interest rates to this level, this fast, would likely break something. The Fed had already stalled out the real estate market, but with the banking system now at risk of contagion, it would be shocking if the Fed raises interest rates much further.