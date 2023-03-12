The Fallout From SVB Financial Group's Collapse

  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank happened swiftly as a result of multiple points of failure.
  • Heavy balance sheet losses matched with depositor jitters led to a bank run.
  • Will this SVB Financial Group collapse lead to a contagion event in the banking industry, or have regulators done enough to calm markets?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapsed on Friday. Signature Bank (SBNY) followed on Sunday. They were the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

How Silicon Valley Bank Went Down

Silicon Valley Bank's rapid rise in deposits

Silicon Valley Bank's rapid rise in deposits (Joseph Politano using FDIC data)

Infographic: SVB and Signature Were Highly Exposed to Risk of a Bank Run | Statista

97.3% of deposits were not protected by FDIC at SVB (Statista)

SVB's Balance Sheet SVB could not touch the $76.2 billion in held-to-maturity assets Without realizing the entire $15.1 billion loss. Instead, the bank sold S21 billion in available-for-sale assets, realizing SI billion of the $2.5 billion loss. $90.0 $80.0 $70.0 $60.0 $50.0 $40.0 $30.0 $20.0 $10.0 $762 $15.1 Held-to-Maturity Assets Market Value $26.1 $2.5 Assets Unrealized Loss

SVB Balance Sheet (netinterest.io, Chart created by OneJournal Research)

https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/KRE

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (CNBC)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

