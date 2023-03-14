Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Presents at 35th Annual Roth Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 14, 2023 5:28 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) 35th Annual Roth Conference March 14, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Stone - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - Roth MKM

Darren Aftahi

Great. Welcome, Darren Aftahi, the Internet and Media Analyst here at Roth MKM. Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. Good to see you again, Bill.

Bill Stone

Yes. Good to see you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darren Aftahi

So I think you just returned from Mobile World Congress, just kind of how was the conference and maybe kind of lay the land of the industry?

Bill Stone

Yes. You know, we came back a couple weeks ago and it was really encouraging. We've been really having a hard time with COVID, getting out to meet a lot of our international partners and getting out and having the face time and build the relationships, and really seeing a lot of need out there from operators, OEMs, publishers, all looking for new revenue streams and looking for solutions like ours. So really, really encouraging.

Darren Aftahi

Can you -- when we talk about ad tech, it just seems like an acronym, there's so many companies’ kind of do the same thing. But I think there's real value in business models. And so talk about running an advertising technology company, where software is actually sitting resident on a device. You've made some acquisitions kind of 12 months maybe in, how the acquisition is going, kind of shots on goal, having that kind of Swiss Army knife versus been following the company a while now that kind of digital end cap space you started with, with the carriers. I guess, just tell me about the value proposition, what you're seeing in the market in terms of being able to have clients take on more than just one product and kind of what is your entrée into that with the software

