In 2022, Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF), the European leader in the defense sector, reported excellent financial results despite investors' fears amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment. Indeed, as I predicted in my previous article, the company not only withstood the pressure on margins but also surpassed expectations. Moreover, thanks to its strong position in the sector and the cheap valuation the stock is a great choice for every investor with a long-term horizon.

Q4FY22 Results Proved Leonardo’s Strength

In the last quarter, Leonardo reported strong financial results. Here is a brief summary of the latest presentation:

Leonardo has reported a growing order book across all divisions at €17.3 billion, representing a YoY increase of 21.0%. This growth exceeded guidance even without the €1.4 billion AW149 Poland order, indicating strong demand for the company's products.

The book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x, indicating a healthy order intake and strong prospects for future revenue growth.

Revenues for the year were €14.7 billion, representing a YoY increase of 4.7%, while the company's EBITA for the year was €1.2 billion, representing a YoY increase of 14.9%.

The return on sales was 8.3%, with an increase of 0.8 percentage points vs FY21. Additionally, Leonardo's FOCF for the year was €539 million, which more than doubled the FY21 result.

The company fully redeemed its 2039 and 2040 bonds and made an early repayment of its term loan, which demonstrates its strong financial position.

The company confirmed its expectation to generate €3 billion in FOCF over the period of 2021-2025.

FY23 Guidance

Leonardo has also released a new guidance for 2023. Here are the key points:

Leonardo expects to achieve a high level of new order intake of approximately €17 billion, confirming a strong positioning in key markets.

The company expects revenues of €15.0 - 15.6 billion, up compared to 2022.

EBITA of €1,260 - 1,310 million, driven by growth in volumes and solid profitability of the main business areas.

FOCF of €600 million, with the defense/governmental business guaranteeing solid cash generation.

Group Net Debt is expected to be €2.6 billion, and assuming dividend payment of €0.14 per share and new leases for 100 million.

Guidance 2023 (Leonardo's IR)

The management is confident that the company will be able to achieve these results despite a context of higher macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. From my point of view, Leonardo will do well again this year. In fact, in my previous article I wrote:

In my opinion, the company will continue on the virtuous path shown in Q3 results despite the headwinds, as we see a gradual slowdown in inflation and an improvement in the global supply chain.

Indeed, despite the legitimate fears of investors regarding the general situation, the management has always achieved its objectives in 2022, so I am confident that it can do it again in 2023. Furthermore, the supply chain is stabilizing and this can surely alleviate the margin pressures experienced in the past quarters.

New opportunities look bright

The latest report from Leonardo reveals an enhanced outlook for the 2022-2026 period, now projecting a cumulative value of €90 billion, which is up from their prior estimate of €80 billion. The company is now seeking to leverage its strengths across its businesses and its positioning in the market to capitalize on opportunities in both key domestic and international export markets.

In particular, Leonardo is well-placed to benefit from the opportunities presented by the Italian National Recovery Fund and the cloud digitization initiative, which is a national strategic hub. Moreover, the company is well-positioned to expand its business globally, with several opportunities in international programs given the fact that many countries in Europe and North America are increasing their military spending.

Leonardo's Market Outlook (Leonardo's annual report presentation)

These are the words of Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, in an interview on CNBC:

The rise in defense spending is structural. All the NATO countries will have to raise their spending on defense at least up to 2%. This is something that is structural, it's not related to the war in Ukraine. So, our main advantage is the fact that around the world defense spending is increasing, and we have a very strong position in defense electronics. As we've seen in Ukraine, the game is really based on superiority in terms of information, interoperability, and multi-domain. So, training in the defense electronics sector is a very important element for the future of our company. We are investing in emerging technologies, like unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, because we want to stay at the forefront of innovation in aerospace, defense, and security.

In summary, Leonardo's improved outlook reflects the company's strong position in the aerospace, defense, and security sectors, as well as its ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Therefore, in my opinion, by leveraging on its strengths, Leonardo is well-positioned not only for growth in the next year, but also for the long term.

Valuation

To evaluate the company, I used a Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") model, which is also available in my previous article. My assessment has changed little compared to three months ago, except for some adjustments in the risk-free rate, which I updated to 4.30%, and in the estimates for revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow ("FCF") based on the data provided by the guidance for 2023. As a result, the new price target has not changed significantly from the previous one, with an NPV per share of €12.85 for the base case. Therefore, considering today's price of €11.04, Leonardo has a potential upside of 16.39%.

In Conclusion

While the safety margin is not as wide as before (since my first article, Leonardo S.p.a. stock has increased by +40.74% compared to -2.73% for the SPX), I remain extremely bullish on Leonardo S.p.a., thanks to its positioning in the sector and its importance in the current geopolitical context. Thus, I confirm my "Strong Buy" rating on Leonardo S.p.a.

