Noodles & Company: Only For Investors With A High Risk Appetite

Mar. 14, 2023 6:39 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)IMPF
Summary

  • Noodles & Company revenue reached a new record in 2022 and is expected to grow even more in 2023 and 2024.
  • Profit margins are currently depressed due to inflationary pressures.
  • Long-term debt is increasing as a consequence of new restaurant openings and digital investments.
  • Noodles & Company is barely prepared for a potential recession as the balance sheet is weak.
  • This is a high-risk/high-reward investment in a company with a very uncertain future.

Grupo de jóvenes asiáticos alegres se divierten, pasando y compartiendo comida a través de la mesa durante la fiesta

AsiaVision/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has aroused much frustration in recent years among investors, and proof of it is in the current price of shares. Declining margins due to underperforming restaurants since 2014 and subsequent

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company (March 2023 Investor Presentation)

Noodles & Company revenue

Noodles & Company revenue (10-K filings)

This article was written by

Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

