NicolasMcComber

Author's note: All figures listed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CTRRF) (TSX:CRT.UN:CA) is a high-quality investment grade retail REIT with a 99.3% occupancy rate. In addition to the attractive 5.5% yield, investors can add an extra 3% to their returns by taking advantage of CT REIT's DRIP discount. CT REIT has an impressive track record of distribution growth, with 9 consecutive annual increases and an AFFO payout ratio of 73%.

While the REIT lacks tenant diversification, it enjoys implicit support from its primary tenant and unit-holder, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC:CA), which provides industry-leading occupancy levels and average lease terms. Built-in rental escalators in these leases allow for steady year-over-year AFFO and distribution growth. Trading at 14X AFFO, CT REIT is slightly below the TSX-listed Retail REIT sub-sector average of 15X.

REIT Profile

CT REIT owns a property of 30.1M square feet of GLA over 373 properties. The portfolio is 85% retail and approximately 15% industrial. CT REIT's properties are geographically diversified, with assets in each of Canada's ten provinces and two of its territories.

CT REIT Portfolio Mix (CT REIT Investor Presentation)

CT REIT was spun off from Canadian Tire Corporation in 2013 in a successful public offering. Canadian Tire remains the controlling unit holder with a 69% ownership interest and maintains a close sponsorship relationship. This relationship has been beneficial for occupancy management, acquisition opportunities, and capital planning.

CT REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRT.UN" with an average daily volume of approximately 140K units. Headquartered in Toronto, CT REIT has a market cap of $3.9B and an enterprise value of $5.3B.

Growth Opportunities

CT REIT has identified a development pipeline valued at $375M, an impressive 99.5% of which is pre-leased. Approximately 2/3 of these projects are expected to be completed in 2023. 70% of CT REIT's properties are single-property Canadian Tire stores, leaving significant opportunity for future site intensification developments. Since the IPO, CT REIT has funded 103 intensification projects, adding over 1.25M square feet of incremental GLA.

CT REIT Development Profile (CT REIT Investor Presentation )

51% of the REIT's $375M development pipeline is currently intensification of existing sites. These developments are particularly attractive as they are on owned land and are therefore more cost-effective than acquisitions or greenfield development. In many instances, these properties already have adequate parking and access infrastructure in place, which makes them more cost-effective per GLA than raw land developments. The additional tenants on these properties help to diversify CT REIT's tenant base away from Canadian Tire.

A Growing Distribution

CT REIT offers a forward yield of 5.5% with an AFFO payout ratio of 73%. This AFFO payout ratio compares favorably to the Canadian Retail REIT sub-sector average of 84%. The most recent increase in 2022 was 3.3%, bringing the monthly payout to $0.0723 for a total annualized distribution of $0.8676.

CT REIT Dividend Growth History (Seeking Alpha)

With interest rates pushing up yields on fixed income, GICs, and other dividend alternatives, it's important to look beyond yield to dividend growth. CT REIT has had nine distribution increases, representing 34% distribution growth since the 2013 IPO. From 2017-2022, the CAGR for distribution per unit is 4.1%.

3% DRIP Discount

While the REIT's 5.5% yield is attractive in its own right, investors can take advantage of the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan to capture an additional 3% when they choose to reinvest distributions in lieu of cash.

CT REIT has adopted a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (referred to as the "DRIP" or the "Plan") which provides eligible holders ("Holders") of trust units of CT REIT ("Units") with the opportunity to elect to have all or a portion of the cash distributions of CT REIT automatically reinvested in additional Units (at a price per Unit calculated by reference to the five day volume weighted average closing price of the Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange), and to receive additional Units equal to 3% of each distribution that was reinvested by them.

DRIP programs offer several advantages to investors as well as to companies. Distribution reinvestment programs are valuable to REITs as they provide a low cost source of capital for companies. While they don't add debt to the balance sheet, they can have a dilutive effect and can grow future distribution obligations by offering more units to the public.

DRIP programs provide a commission-free way for investors to add more shares. Further, reinvesting distributions helps investors grow a position by dollar cost averaging instead of investing lump sums of cash. DRIP discounts offer an opportunity to acquire more shares at a lower cost basis than prevailing market prices. Most importantly, DRIP programs facilitate a significant compounding effect that fosters the creation of long-term wealth.

For a good example of the compound effect of reinvesting dividends, look no further than the S&P 500. The example below illustrates the difference between reinvesting dividends or taking cash dividends over a 25-year period.

Total Return for Reinvested Dividends (CNBC)

Risk Analysis

CT REIT has an excellent lease maturity profile with a weighted average lease term of 8.9 years. Portfolio occupancy of 99.3% is best in class amongst retail REITs. Essentially all CTC properties are at 100% occupancy. Vacancies arise occasionally in CTC-owned office space and retail intensification sites.

The obvious risk is CT's lack of tenant diversification. While Canadian Tire is an investment grade tenant with a defensive business model and over 100 years of operating history, it could still suffer if it fails to adapt to retail trends.

With a relationship characterized by implicit support, one cannot examine CT REIT without considering its sponsor and controlling shareholder, Canadian Tire Corporation. Canadian Tire Corporation owns a collection of retailers including Sport Chek, Mark's Work Warehouse, and its flagship brand: Canadian Tire. In addition to hardware, automotive, sporting goods, and apparel, Canadian Tire operates gas bars and a retail bank. Canadian Tire has a number of in-house brands through which it sells 45% of its merchandise. Through COVID, Canadian Tire introduced curbside pick up and has expanded its e-commerce offerings to its 2.4M rewards customers.

Canadian Tire Corporation is forecasting a 4% average annual sales growth from 2021-2025. Excluding petroleum, CTC has gross retail margins of 35.9%, up 140bp from 2019. The company expects to double its EPS from pre-pandemic levels by 2025, indicating high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual growth.

According to DBRS Morningstar:

CT REIT's credit risk profile and ratings are aligned with those of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC; rated BBB with a Stable trend by DBRS Morningstar), largely because CTC effectively controls CT REIT through its majority ownership and is the most substantial tenant of CT REIT, among other reasons. Any change in CTC's rating would have a direct effect on CT REIT's ratings. While CTC does not provide explicit support to CT REIT LP, DBRS Morningstar assesses the level of CTC's implicit support to CT REIT LP as strong.

Other company-sponsored REITs that have spun off have taken steps to reduce their dependence on a single tenant. With CTC companies representing 91% of GLA, CT REIT has been slower to do this than other sponsored REITs including Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN:CA) (OTC:PPRQF), Crombie REIT (CRR.UN:CA) (OTC:CROMF), and Granite REIT (GRP.U) (GRT.UN:CA).

CT REIT has a healthy balance sheet with total debt of approximately $2.8B and a liquidity ratio of 17.7%. This liquidity includes $198M available in cash and untapped credit facility as well as $300M available in a revolving CTC credit facility.

The REIT's debt maturity profile is well-laddered, with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.2 years. There are no surprises on the balance sheet, with 94% of total debt locked in at a fixed rate. CT REIT has reasonable borrowing costs with a weighted average interest rate of 3.99%. S&P Global Rating and DBRS Morningstar assign CT REIT an issuer rating of BBB with stable trends.

Investor Takeaways

CT REIT offers a strong total return opportunity that combines NAV/unit growth in the low single digits, plus a 5.5% distribution and a 3% discount on reinvesting distributions. With a strong corporate sponsor, a sound balance sheet, and a stable primary tenant, CT REIT is a low risk opportunity to own a REIT offering sustainable monthly income.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.