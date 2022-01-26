The GEO Group: A More Sustainable Model Than The Market Is Pricing In

Mar. 14, 2023 6:52 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)CXW
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
467 Followers

Summary

  • Private prisons are here to stay and the market hasn't priced it in.
  • The GEO Group, Inc. has started a new asset-light business model that could completely replace the current model.
  • The default risk is overblown, and The GEO Group's higher WACC provides an opportunity to buy at a deep discount.

barbed wire

FooTToo

Background

I originally wrote an article on The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) almost two years ago when the stock was at $5.11. If you're not familiar with the company or the original thesis that I came in with,

State Policy Drives Mass Incarceration

Prison Policy

State Prisons Incarceration Rate

Prison Policy

4Q22 Investor Presentation GEO Group

The GEO Group

Geo Group Debt Stack

Geo Group Debt Maturities (Geo Group)

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
467 Followers
I focus on systematic thematic investing, systematic premium selling, systematic dynamic hedging, and discretionary global macro. I have previous experience with private M&A and many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.