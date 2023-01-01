Sukarman karman

While I have typically done my watchlist article bi-monthly, it appears to be one of my more popular article topics. Given that, and the speed at which my watchlist can change, I’m going to publish these a bit more often.

The best place to start to understand my watchlist in general is my “Building A Watchlist” article followed by my January 2023 Update (the watchlist purge). As a reminder, here is how I’m finding companies to add to my watchlist:

Articles here on Seeking Alpha from authors/stocks I follow (can come from their own portfolio updates, articles they write on certain companies, or articles about companies mentioned in articles about companies I own) Listening to investors on podcasts (Yet Another Value Pod, Acquired, AMM Dividend Growth, Business Breakdowns, Dividend Cafe, Invest Like the Best, Masters in Business, Odd Lots, and Chit Chat Money are the ones currently in my feed) General business sources, including the WSJ, Financial Times, and Barron's Talking with friends Following 13Fs Listening to my wife/buy what you know.

Just because a company is on my watchlist doesn't mean I like the current price or I'd purchase it today. A company being on my watchlist means one of two things: I love the business and I want to own it one day or this is a very intriguing company and due diligence is needed. I don't separate the two distinctions below, but I can if that's something readers are interested in.

On to the removals and additions to my watchlist.

Watchlist Removals

None.

No companies exited my watchlist this month. Typically, one to two companies always cycle off, but after reviewing my watchlist I made no changes. The companies I spent time researching and reviewing appeared to be strong enough businesses for me to remain interested in them.

Watchlist Additions

Amphenol (APH)

Celanese (CE)

Davide Campari Milano NV (OTCPK:DVDCF)

Diageo (DEO)

Duke Energy (DUK)

Equifax (EFX)

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Southern Company (SO).

While there were no removals, my watchlist saw several additions. I’ll discuss these in sections:

High Yielders

My portfolio is down to three companies in the high yield segment which make up 15% of the total income. In order to reduce this risk, I’ll likely look at adding some high yielders (>4% for me) to my portfolio. The three that interest me most right now are DUK, SO, EVRG and PM. My utility exposure (NEE and one day CEG) is lacking, so I’ll be looking to expand that segment a bit over the coming months/years.

With zero REIT exposure in my portfolio, I may look at increasing my utility weighting a tad. I’m not going to go wild here, my current utility exposure (at the time of writing) is less than 0.50%. I’ll likely bring that up to 1.5%-2.0% over the coming year. The electric utilities were trading for premium valuations, and some still look reasonably overpriced to me. But honestly, I’m no market timer, and the best way to gain exposure is slowly through several purchases.

The other high yielder catching my eye is PM. Given that I already have a strong position in MO, you may think I’d want to diversify out of tobacco, and you’d be wrong. I view PM as more than a tobacco play. The acquisition of Swedish Match was superb, as it gives PM a crown jewel in its portfolio. While MO is a business that should be run for cash moving forward, PM has real growth prospects and a future. Expect me to start adding PM in the coming months.

Spirits

I’ve started my research into two premium spirits companies, DEO and DVCMY, and my research remains ongoing. At first blush, DVCMY looks like a company that I hate with products I love. More research is needed, but my research of DVCMY had me re-check a company I haven’t looked at in some time – DEO. DEO is a well run company that always deserves its premium. It’s not uncommon for me to research a company only to find I like one of its competitors more. The erratic dividend payments are consistent with foreign companies so this doesn’t fit my “true” definition of a dividend grower. Both of these companies likely would fall into my “other bets” categories because they don’t fit into another bucket.

Compounders

This last crop of companies are ones I view as high quality companies with strong moats – MNST, EFX, CE and APH.

MNST has been one of the best returners in the market, which means it’s always expensive. A company with exception management that holds no debt. Again, no debt. And you know what it does with all its cash? Repurchase shares. Anyone who has read a few of my articles knows I love companies that 1) are capital light and 2) return the majority of cash to shareholders. MNST is able to invest in its business and turn around and reward shareholders with its earnings from operations. I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to sink a ton of money into this company, but there is a good possibility I’ll build a position through selected reinvestments of my dividends.

APH and CE are great companies that I’ve been getting up to speed on via seeking alpha. I still have a lot of more research to do, but both look to have solid track records with quality management. Specifically, CE is the world’s leading maker of acetic acid (I love big oligopolies) and APH has delivered strong growth in a fragmented industry.

The last watchlist addition was EFX. There’s a good chance this company may rotate off, but I haven’t done enough reading to feel comfortable with that decision. EFX, along with the other credit bureaus are the definition of an oligopoly. The three now compete with each other since only two bureaus are on a credit pull, but all three also own Vantage Score, which is the key “competitor” to FICO. The honest truth is that researching EFX just made me want to buy FICO more. This is another one I’ll likely have to start buying through dividend reinvestments.

Watchlist

Below is my watchlist of stocks, grouped by my five buckets:

Company Ticker Core Dividend Growth Abbott Laboratories ABT Aflac Incorporated AFL Amphenol Corporation APH Broadridge Financial Solutions BR Caterpillar, Inc. CAT Celanese Corporation CE CME Group CME Equifax Inc. EFX FactSet Research Systems FDS The Hershey Company HSY Johnson & Johnson JNJ McDonald's Corporation MCD MSCI Inc. MSCI PepsiCo PEP The Procter & Gamble Company PG Raytheon Technologies RTX SJW Group SJW Sysco Corporation SYY Texas Pacific Land TPL Waste Management WM Watsco, Inc. WSO High Dividend Growth Accenture ACN Applied Materials AMAT Cigna Corporation CI Cintas Corporation CTAS Constellation Energy CEG Deere & Company DE Dollar General DG Domino's Pizza DPZ Elevance Health Inc. ELV Intercontinental Exchange ICE Intuit INTU KLA Corporation KLAC Lam Research Corporation LRCX Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT McKesson Corporation MCK Nike NKE Roper Technologies ROP Sherwin-Williams SHW Stryker Corporation SYK Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO Tractor Supply Co. TSCO UnitedHealth Group UNH High Yield Duke Energy DUK Evergy, Inc. EVRG Magellan Midstream Partners MMP Philip Morris International PM Phillips 66 PSX Southern Company SO Non-Dividend Payer Adobe Inc. ADBE Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Advanced Micro Devices AMD Autodesk, Inc. ADSK AutoZone, Inc. AZO Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B CarMax, Inc. KMX Copart CPRT Fair Isaac Corporation FICO Markel Corporation MKL Monster Beverage MNST O'Reilly Automotive ORLY Restoration Hardware RH Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL TransDigm TDG Ulta Beauty ULTA Other Bets Activision Blizzard ATVI Constellation Software Inc. OTCPK:CNSWF Davide Campari Milano NV OTCPK:DVDCF Diageo plc DEO HEICO Corporation HEI LVMH OTCPK:LVMUY Nvidia Corporation NVDA Taiwan Semiconductor TSM Click to enlarge

The top companies I'm watching closest with anticipation of possibly adding to my portfolio over the next few months are (in no particular order):

Stryker Corporation

Philip Morris International

Thermo Fisher, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway

Abbott Laboratories

Monster Beverage.

Conclusion

Astute readers will notice my "top companies" list at the bottom of my watchlist changes quite a bit. While UNH "fell off" that list, I'm still very interested in UNH and would potentially purchase shares. That section is just the companies I'm most closely following, and if price/money wasn't a factor, they'd be companies I'd likely be buying.

Remember, while I'm closely watching my watchlist for new companies, I'm following the companies in my portfolio closer. I'll always defer to adding money to existing positions over a watchlist company unless there is something really enticing.

I'm not sure if I'll be writing a watchlist article next month as I plan to publish my typical monthly update and my Q1 Letter. If time permits, I'll provide a watchlist update, otherwise this series will return in May.