Dimitri Otis

Please note: This analysis was completed with data current at market close 03/13/22.

Background

I am a full-time investor, trader, and portfolio manager. I routinely trade the oilfield services (OFS) sub-sector on quality, value, sentiment, momentum, and volatility. My goal is to make money while minimizing risk for myself and a small group of clients.

I try not to get excited about individual companies or give too much credit to market chatter or analysts' opinions. I have observed that many investors and even analysts pick individual companies and then root for them like fans at a high school football game.

I prefer to start with a comprehensive and current body of data representing the entire sector and reduce that data to an actionable conclusion. I hope others will find this approach useful.

Oilfield Services: Initial Screen

For several years, I have actively monitored a large group of OFS providers. This week I have added two providers to that list, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) and Tidewater Inc. (TDW) for a total count of sixty.

In the past, I have considered unprofitable companies and revenue growth in my evaluations. More recently, I have concluded that recent revenue growth in OFS is not generally repeatable and that companies who were not profitable last year are not likely to produce miracles this year. The following table of OFS providers is sorted by descending net income margin.

OFS: Net Income Margin

Author, SA Data

The OFS providers highlighted in red reported negative net income margin over the last 12 months and will not be considered further within this discussion.

Oilfield Services: Quality Ranking

The remaining 33 OFS providers were evaluated using a quality matrix with factors including Price/Sales, Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Debt to Equity. The values for each provider's factors were normalized by means of statistical percent ranking with relation to the group. The quality matrix was calculated as the sum of the percent ranks of the factors.

OFS Providers: Quality Matrix Chart

Author, SA Data

The above chart is sorted in descending order of the best quality (highest matrix score) to the poorest quality (lowest matrix score).

OFS Providers: Quality Matrix Plot

Author, SA Data

The quality matrix is presented graphically in the stacked bar chart to the left with cumulative inputs for each factor.

The top five providers - (NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)), Cactus, Inc. (WHD), RPC, Inc. (RES), STEP Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) and Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF)) are largely unchanged from last week.

One of the recently added providers, Ranger Energy Services (RNGR), made the top ten with solid scores in value, profitability, free cash flow ("FCF"), and Debt.

Further, Profire Energy, Inc (PFIE) has moved back into the top ten after recently reporting a solid beat on earnings and revenue. My colleague Badsha Chowdbury and I rated PFIE a buy in late September of last year. Since that buy rating, PFIE has climbed 17% and I expect it to continue to outperform most of its peers.

Screening and Quality Matrix Limitations

Investors should consider the quality matrix a screen only. The matrix and its factors, normalization method, and weights could all be adjusted and yield different results. Further, the matrix is based on the most readily available and common metrics. These metrics can change rapidly with share price or as new company reports are released. It does not include company-specific data available in quarterly reports and presentations. Every investment decision regarding an individual equity should be based on comprehensive analysis of that equity.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Although risk appears elevated in the sector, I believe some OFS providers remain prudent investments. I believe that energy demand is likely to be sufficient to support a cautious level of investment from oil and gas producers and reliable revenue for some OFS providers.

My general approach is to hold 5-7 of the top 15 OFS providers (as determined by the matrix evaluation) while almost exclusively avoiding the others. I understand that many readers' favorite OFS providers did not rank near the top of the list. I would remind readers that continuing to hold a position is awfully similar to buying it today and that anytime is a good time to review one's holdings.

Many seek to know that which they do not yet know; they ought rather seek to know that which they know. - Zhuangzi.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.