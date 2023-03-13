Highest Quality Oilfield Services Stocks

Mar. 14, 2023 7:32 PM ETNEX, PFIE, RES, RNGR, SNVVF, STEP:CA, TCW:CA, TDW, TOLWF, WHD1 Comment
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
347 Followers

Summary

  • Up to date as of market close 03/13/23.
  • 60 oilfield services providers were screened for profitability and subsequently ranked by means of a multi-factor matrix.
  • Although risk appears elevated in the sector, I believe some OFS providers stand out from the pack.
  • The results of this sector-wide analysis suggest that NEX, WHD, RES, SNVVF, and TOLWF are very promising.

Rocks balancing on driftwood, sea in background

Dimitri Otis

Please note: This analysis was completed with data current at market close 03/13/22.

Background

I am a full-time investor, trader, and portfolio manager. I routinely trade the oilfield services (OFS) sub-sector on quality, value, sentiment, momentum, and volatility. My goal is to make money while minimizing risk for myself and

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
347 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.