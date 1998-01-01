DNY59

Patience and long-term investing is a tried and true way to build wealth over the long term. Many great investors like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, and Warren Buffett have proven this out over the years.

The market itself has proven this as well due to the fact that if you have a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality investments and you are patient, you are likely to come out positive. You can take a 20 CONSECUTIVE year period in the S&P 500, any 20 consecutive years and never find a time when the index came out negative during that timespan.

It all starts with having a firm foundation. This helps keep your portfolio thriving in good times and holds your portfolio afloat in the bad times.

As such, today we will focus on 5 FOREVER dividend stocks that:

Are leaders within their respective sectors

Have strong leadership teams

Prioritize returning money to shareholders.

5 FOREVER Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stock #1 - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie was a spin off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) back in 2012, which means AbbVie has been its own public company for roughly 10 years now. They have also become a fan favorite for dividend investors.

I refer to ABBV as "The Investor's Trifecta," as they offer:

Growth potential

Solid dividend yield

Strong dividend growth.

ABBV currently has a market cap of $265 billion, and over the past 12 months shares are roughly flat.

All stocks have risks, and ABBV is no different. For years, the company has been led by the #1 selling drug in the world in Humira. The drug had accounted for more than 70% of the company's revenues for a number of years, but that number has dropped in recent years.

A reason why: Humira lost its international patent protection a few years back, and 2023 is the first year in which generic drugs can now be sold in the U.S. market, which will weigh heavily on Humira sales.

However, this timing had always been known by management, which is why the company has been expanding their portfolio both within their own pipeline as well as through acquisitions.

Here is a look at how much Humira sales have grown over the past 11 years. Went from $7.9 Billion in 2011 to $21.2 billion in 2022.

Loss of patent protection is a major reason for the drop in percentage of company sales, but the other is due in large to the growth in other drugs, which is very positive for ABBV investors. No longer is the company a one trick pony. Instead, they are becoming much more diversified at the right time.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq are two great examples of drugs that have come through ABBV's pipeline that are growing more than 50%, with Skyrizi growing 75% year-over-year.

ABBV has also found ways to build strong free cash flows ("FCF") over the years, which have fed into the company's growing dividend. Speaking of the dividend, ABBV pays an annual dividend of $5.92, which currently equates to a dividend yield of 3.95%.

In terms of dividend growth, ABBV has increased the dividend at an average annual rate of roughly 17% per year over the past 5 years, which is amazing dividend growth. The dividend is well-covered, with a payout ratio around 41% and a FCF payout ratio of 43%, giving the company plenty of firepower to continue raising the dividend.

However, payout ratios are expected to rise this year due to the drop in revenues expected for Humira, but the company expects to return to growth in 2024/2025.

Currently, analysts are looking for 2023 EPS to drop to around $11.00 per share. This calculates out to a forward P/E multiple of 13.6x. However, ABBV stock has traded closer to 10.8x over the past 5 years. The valuation is not all that intriguing at current levels, but there is no doubting this company as a shareholder-friendly stock.

Fast Graphs

Dividend Stock #2 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare conglomerate operating within 3 separate segments:

Consumer Health Pharmaceuticals MedTech (formerly Medical Devices).

Johnson and Johnson currently has a market cap of $395 billion, a value that has steadily been declining to start 2023, as JNJ shares have fallen more than 10% thus far.

Defensive names that worked in 2022 have failed to replicate that in 2023 so far, and in addition, JNJ has run into some legal troubles regarding their talc baby powder. The company had tried to roll the liabilities into a separate wholly owned entity that eventually filed for Chapter 11, but a judge recently ordered that JNJ would still be liable for related lawsuits, which have to do with their talc baby powder. JNJ has since filed an appeal and is awaiting a decision.

Is this a risk? Near term, yes, but it is also creating a buying opportunity in one of the most well-run companies in the world. After all, Johnson & Johnson has a AAA rated balance sheet, making them one of only two companies with that rating, which is effectively safer than the U.S. Government.

In other news, JNJ is also in the process of spinning off its slow-growing Consumer Health Business into a separate public company called Kenvue. This is expected to happen in Q4 2023.

JNJ has been a cash-printing machine over the years, and the spinoff will allow more opportunity to unlock shareholder value in these faster-growing segments. It could work out similar to that of ABBV.

JNJ is Dividend Royalty, as they have paid a growing dividend for more than 50 CONSECUTIVE years making them a dividend KING. They have actually paid a growing dividend for more than 60 consecutive years.

The company currently has a dividend yield right at 3%, which is rather intriguing, and the payout ratio is only 44%, making it plenty safe. The dividend has been growing 6% on average over the past 5 years.

Analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $10.52, which equates to a Fwd P/E multiple of 14.4x. This is well below their 5yr avg of 17.2x.

Dividend Stock #3 - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., operating in a duopoly with the likes of Lowe's Companies (LOW).

Similar to JNJ, Home Depot has also had a rough go in terms of stock performance recently, with shares down nearly 10% over the past 12 months, but much of that has come in 2023. HD currently sports a market cap of $292 billion.

HD is not facing the same legal troubles that Johnson & Johnson is. Instead, they are dealing with a slowing U.S. economy, a weakening consumer, and a poor real estate market.

Again, this has provided a great opportunity in a blue-chip name like Home Depot. As I often say, dividend investing is a long-term strategy. Down markets create future millionaires.

HD is one of the most well-run and efficient companies you will find. They also generate a lot of free cash flow which allows them to pay a juicy growing dividend. That FCF has consistently grown over the years, but exploded during the pandemic and has since fallen back into its regular trend.

HD feeds off the real estate market in many ways, but as we have seen, homes sales have declined for 12 consecutive months.

Higher interest rates have certainly weighed on the real estate sector. However, another angle to look is the fact that higher interest could cause more homeowners to stay put and instead put more money into their current homes, which could help HD and surprise a lot of investors.

Free cash flow levels are not what they were during the pandemic, but they are still strong enough to pay a growing dividend. HD pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share which equates to a 2.9% dividend yield.

Solid dividend yield near 3%, but where HD has excelled is with Dividend Growth. HD has grown their dividend at an avg annual rate of 16% over the past 5 years plus they have increased their dividend for 13 consecutive years. The dividend is also well protected with a payout ratio below 50%.

In terms of earnings, analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $15.81 and 2024 EPS of 16.92. On a forward looking basis, shares trade at an earnings multiple of 16.9x well below their 5yr avg of 21.4x and below their 10yr avg of 22x.

Dividend Stock #4 - Coca-Cola Company (KO)

If any of you follow the great Warren Buffett, then you know Coca-Cola has been a position in the portfolio for decades, as he first bought shares back in 1998.

Today, Buffett has a yield on cost over 50% from his investment in KO shares. Yield on cost looks at your invested dollars compared to the current annual dividend. Pretty fascinating, and it speaks to the power of dividend investing and compounding.

As for Coca-Cola the company, they have an array of great products that continue to be in demand regardless of the economic backdrop. Coca-Cola currently trades at a market cap of $256 billion, with shares holding onto a 2% gain over the past 12 months.

The company’s CEO, James Quincey, has done a nice job reducing the number of products and focusing more on the high margin and profitable products. The company has also transformed their packaging and product sizes, which have gained good traction with customers.

Coca-Cola is a stock that should hold up well regardless of the economic backdrop, which is why it can be considered a FOREVER stock. They can more than hold their own in a recession and thrive in a boom.

Coca cola has been paying a growing dividend for 60 consecutive years. They currently pay an annual dividend of $1.84 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $2.60 per share which equates to a forward P/E multiple of 22.7x. Over the past 5 years, shares of KO have traded at an average multiple of 26.4x, and over the last decade closer to 23.9x. As such, the stock looks undervalued when looking at either time period.

Dividend Stock #5 - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Last, but certainly not least is Microsoft Corporation, which happens to be the largest stock not only on our list, but one of the largest companies in the world in terms of market cap. MSFT currently has a market cap of $1.85 trillion.

Over the past 12 months, which included a rough 2022, MSFT shares are down ~13%, and that could increase given the headwinds facing the market.

The great thing about Microsoft, and something that sets them apart from others, is how well diversified the company is. They excel in numerous areas, including:

Cloud: Major player with Azure Cloud, maintaining a top 3 position with Amazon’s AWS and Google Cloud

Operating System: Windows is a dominate position but PC sales have weighed on that sector

Gaming is an area they are looking to continue to expand and an area they believe has great potential

And how could I forget, Artificial Intelligence with ChatGPT

The Azure Cloud business has been the growth driver for the company over the years, but as we have seen over the past few quarters, that growth is starting to level out and slow.

Looking at this chart below, you can see how various MSFT products have performed over the past few years on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Windows OEM got hit hard in the most recent quarter, and Azure cloud still offered 31% growth, but it was the 3rd consecutive month of a slowdown.

Nonetheless, knowing the headwinds for the market and continued PC sales, MSFT could come back a bit, providing an even better entry point for investors looking to build a position in this technology juggernaut.

MSFT is a cash flow-printing machine, reaching $65 billion in free cash flow in their past fiscal year.

Strong FCF, as we have seen with the other stocks, allows for companies to not only pay a dividend, but to continuously pay a growing dividend.

When it comes to MSFT, you get a mix of growth potential, and strong dividend growth. Often you are not investing in MSFT for the dividend alone as the yield is quite low at 1.1%. Microsoft has been growing the dividend at an average annual rate of 10% over the past 5 years, and they have increased the dividend for 18 consecutive years and counting. The dividend is also well-covered, with a very low payout ratio below 30%.

Analysts are looking for Microsoft EPS to remain largely flat on the year at $9.34. This equates to a forward P/E multiple of 26.6x, which is well below their 5yr avg of 30x. However, if you expand out to the past 10yrs, the average multiple drops to 23.4x, which I would consider a great entry point if we get there.

Investor Takeaway

As we have seen, all five of these companies generate strong free cash flows. These allow them to continue returning money to shareholders both in terms of a growing dividend and buying back shares.

Regardless of the economic situation, these five companies should be able to tread water, especially at the valuations they are currently trading at. Any further drops would provide great entry points for long-term investors.