Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.3K Followers

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Zubek - Vice President, Investor Relations

Lisa Im - Chief Executive Officer

Simeon Kohl - President

Rohit Ramchandani - Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Performant Financial Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Zubek, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Richard. You may begin. Richard, your line may be on mute.

Richard Zubek

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for our company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

On today's call will be Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer; Simeon Kohl, President; and Rohit Ramchandani, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including our financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from those described during the call.

In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on all non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in table attached to our press release.

Lastly, please

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.