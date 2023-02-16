Khanchit Khirisutchalual

February sent the broader indexes lower as inflation and hot jobs data rattled the markets. Investors are now anticipating a more aggressive Fed. A Fed that will presumably need to keep interest rates higher for longer and a potentially additional interest rate hike that wasn't initially priced in. Despite the Fed's best efforts, they can't slow down this economy even with their historic pace of interest rate increases.

While that spooks the market, the reality seems that we are still much closer to being done with interest rate hikes rather than at the beginning. Data can always continue to come in hotter than expected, changing the outlook, but for now, it suggests we get two or three more hikes. That's essentially what happened through 2022 and what continued to push the markets lower and lower until bouncing in October. It wasn't necessarily that rates were rising, but the fact that the terminal rate couldn't be pegged down.

That being said, every single month, I'm adding to my closed-end fund holdings. This generates a growing income stream over time. Thanks to the luxury of adding additional capital and putting the distributions/dividends of my portfolios to work, this has worked out well over the years. It has counteracted any distribution or dividend cuts on some investors over the years to continue to grow. When I let cash accumulate, is when the market starts reaching new highs. So, for the most part, I haven't let any cash pile up in about a year now - going back to the end of 2021.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG)

NXG, formerly SZC and under the name of Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund, was a name I kicked off the month of February with. This fund has been evolving since COVID. They eliminated the pure-play energy focus and opened up the fund to a more diversified infrastructure approach. This was truly diversified too.

For example, Microsoft (MSFT) popped up on its holdings list for a time. It also includes infrastructure REITs such as Digital Realty Trust (DLR) as a data center infrastructure play and the tower REITs, American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). I tend to gravitate towards these sorts of hybrid infrastructure plays rather than the pure-play energy funds, of which I don't own any. Energy investments on their own tend to be too cyclical, and then adding leverage on top has proven to be detrimental.

With those above examples, it's clear to see they've broadened their investment horizon to contain an interesting mix of infrastructure plays would be an understatement. That being said, they continue to allocate a sizeable portion of their invested capital to the energy sector. This is a dynamic allocation that can change as the environment changes.

Of course, a CEF isn't simply about investing in a portfolio you like but also making sure you get a good deal. In this case, the fund's discount remains deep and, in my opinion, quite attractive. However, it has rapidly come off of the outsized low we saw a the beginning of 2023.

On top of this, the fund has also bumped up its distribution since cutting it in 2020. We aren't at the prior level, nor are we likely to see that prior level again, but I believe some further increases could be in the cards. That is barring any sort of black swan or rapidly falling equity market in the latter half of 2023.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)

ETG is a fund I've held for years and one I continue to add to when I get the opportunity. The fund was flying high in 2021; they bumped their distribution up after years and years of holding it flat. Unfortunately, they were bumping it up into what turned out to be a bear market year in 2022. This ultimately proved to be a bad move as they then lowered the distribution.

That being said, that's exactly where the opportunity came from to add to the fund. Stable and steady distributions certainly are appealing, but when a situation changes, it can be beneficial to cut too. By adding to my portfolio over time, my monthly cash flow continues to rise anyway. So seeing some cuts hasn't detracted from that. I understand it can be a bigger blow for other investors, particularly those retired and working with a mostly fixed pool of capital.

Instead, when a fund cuts, it often leads to the exact opportunity we received with ETG, and that is to add to the position. As is often the case, when a fund cuts, other investors start selling it off despite the actual underlying portfolio not changing. With that cut, it sent the fund from flirting with a premium back down to its longer-term average discount range.

Based on this history, the fund really shouldn't have been trading at a premium, to begin with. A more tactical investor could have seized the opportunity to sell and then buy back later. For me, I don't see ETG as a trading fund for the most part. I'd consider selling if it ever became too elevated in its premium. There's always a limit to the extent I'll let a fund run into a premium.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (PTA)

PTA has been my preferred investment go-to fund. While I also hold Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) - with a favorable view of all the F&C funds - PTA has been the one getting my attention due to the large discount. Preferred and income funds have been out-of-favor for fairly obvious reasons; higher interest rates are wreaking havoc on their underlying portfolio values. That meant a big drop in the fund's NAVs overall.

Of course, there is a big difference for CEFs in terms of NAV and total NAV returns. This is because most CEFs have their returns provided by distributions alone. Despite this, the fund hasn't provided even a positive total NAV return since its launch. Though it benefited highly when it initially launched, the downward pressure of higher yields was too much for the fund to withstand.

They aren't alone, as preferred and income funds overall have struggled in the last year. Below is a comparison with the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). PFF is a non-leveraged ETF that can provide some context for this space's overall picture.

One thing you can't get with PFF is a nice juicy discount. With PTA, you can provide a tailwind going forward when rates stabilize.

Also worth noting is that most leveraged funds, they are being squeezed by higher interest rates increasing their interest rate costs. For PTA, the managers have hedged against this negative impact for the bulk of their borrowings. More specifically, they are hedged on 85% of their debt with a weighted-average term on the swaps of 3.3 years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF)

In some ways, TEAF is similar to NXG. Both funds have a focus on energy but also take a more hybrid approach that takes them in different directions. NXG has some "sustainable" approach with various infrastructure plays. TEAF differentiates by taking a sizeable approach to investing in private investments in not only sustainable investments but social infrastructure investments such as senior housing and schools. This provides a differentiating factor.

The fund also trades at a deep and attractive discount. This discount has only been seemingly getting wider and wider more recently. While it's not as low as the 2020 discounts we saw, it's still attractive, in my opinion.

With a sizeable allocation to private investments of nearly 50%, investors should consider some additional risks here. I don't think this fund is for everyone, and I would consider it a bit more speculative overall. Some of the private investments aren't actually generating profits. In fact, some of these projects aren't even built yet, but are "to-be-constructed." Essentially, they are simply ideas, so they are really getting in on the ground floor of the investments here - before the ground floor is even constructed!

If we look at the performance since the fund's inception, we see weak results, with very limited upside on a total NAV return basis. The total share price return has been firmly negative as the fund went to a deep discount. Launching right before COVID took the market crashing down certainly meant the timing was an issue too.

That being said, my recent addition of shares was above my previous cost basis. I averaged up because I started my initial position all the way back in 2020. This is a good reminder that trying to simply look back on some standard time frame or since the inception of performance isn't very meaningful. Investors will likely invest at various periods, meaning their results will vary wildly. That's on top of past performance not being any guarantee of future returns.