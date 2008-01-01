More Financial Cracks Emerge From Rate Hikes

Mar. 14, 2023 9:07 PM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, RYT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, VCLO, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX3 Comments
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. authorities have acted decisively to protect depositors from the collapse of two regional banks.
  • This is not a 2008 repeat. Yet we see this as an example of economic damage and financial cracks from rapid rate hikes.
  • We prefer short-term government bonds for income. Most equities aren’t fully pricing the economic damage of hikes, in our view.

cracked piggy bank

pepifoto/iStock via Getty Images

The fastest central bank rate hikes since the early 1980s heralded the specter of recessions and financial system cracks. An important crack emerged this weekend with the collapse of two U.S. regional banks.

U.S. authorities have

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.81K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.