VOE: A Well-Diversified Mid-Cap Value ETF Worth Exploring

Mar. 14, 2023 9:08 PM ETVanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)IJJ, IVV, VO, VTV, VV
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • VOE is a well-diversified mid-cap value ETF offered by Vanguard. Its expense ratio is 0.07% and the fund has $15.5 billion in assets under management.
  • Last January, I recommended readers choose VTV, Vanguard's large-cap value fund instead. The call proved correct, but one year later, the fundamentals aren't so clear.
  • Diversification is a huge benefit. Regional Bank stocks, which have market participants spooked after SVB's collapse, comprise less than 5% of the portfolio. Dividend ETFs tend to have higher exposure.
  • VOE also trades at an attractive 16.40x forward earnings and has superior earnings momentum than VTV. It's a toss-up.
  • This article presents the strategy and fundamentals for both ETFs in an easy-to-digest format. It also provides historical performance metrics for 13 additional mid-cap dividend and value-oriented funds.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

How Does Vanguard's Mid-Cap Value ETF Match Up With The Competition?

IvelinRadkov

Investment Thesis

It's been over one year since I recommended investors avoid the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in favor of its large-cap counterpart, the Vanguard Value

VOE vs. VTV vs. SPY Performance Since January 2022

Seeking Alpha

VV vs. VTV vs. VO vs. VOE Sector Exposures

Morningstar

VOE Top Ten Holdings

Vanguard

KBWR vs. VOE Drawdowns

Portfolio Visualizer

VOE vs. VO vs. IVV. vs. VTV Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

VOE vs. VO vs. IVV. vs. VTV Rolling Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

Mid-Cap Value ETF Performance Comparison: XMVM, RFV, IVOV, IJJ, MDYV, IMCV, VOE, DON, IWS, FNK, REGL, SDVY, RNMC, NUMV

The Sunday Investor

VOE vs. IJJ vs. VTV Fundamental Analysis - Beta, Sales and Earnings Growth, Valuation Ratios, Dividends, Profitability and Earnings Momentum

The Sunday Investor

U.S. Earnings Season Summary - Q4 2022 - Case For Mid-Cap Stocks

Yardeni Research

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.4K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, IVV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.