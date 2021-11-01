How Does Vanguard's Mid-Cap Value ETF Match Up With The Competition? IvelinRadkov

Investment Thesis

It's been over one year since I recommended investors avoid the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in favor of its large-cap counterpart, the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV). Despite a superior long-term track record at the time, VOE traded with a higher valuation, had less-profitable holdings and was substantially more volatile than broad-based market ETFs. These factors proved detrimental, relatively speaking, as VOE underperformed by 3.99% since January 13, 2022, and 5.88% in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Today, I want to provide an update and see if it's appropriate to diversify by size through a low-cost, well-diversified fund like VOE. My analysis reveals a portfolio with an improved valuation and stronger earnings momentum than VTV, though profitability and growth potential remain problematic. It's a toss-up, and I don't see any reason investors shouldn't own both. I look forward to taking you through the numbers in greater detail below.

VOE Overview

Strategy Discussion and Key Exposures

VOE tracks the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index, selecting U.S. securities based on five factors:

Book to Price Forward Earnings To Price Historical Earnings To Price Dividends To Price Sales To Price

I favor forward-looking metrics in fast-changing environments, so it's nice that forward earnings valuations are considered. The drawback is they may be based on flawed Wall Street analysis, so a mix seems appropriate. CRSP evaluates style and size factors on a spectrum, meaning some overlap exists. For example, 189/194 of VOE's holdings are also in VTV, representing just 20% of the weight. If you want to reduce exposure to mega-cap stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), VOE and its cheap 0.07% expense ratio is an efficient way to do so.

The following table highlights sector exposures for VOE, VTV, the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV), and the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO), which all track CRSP Indexes. Relative to VO, VOE overweights Financials and Utilities at the expense of Technology and some Health Care.

Morningstar

Compared with VTV, VOE also overweights Utilities by about 7%, expected with a market-cap-weighted portfolio. However, VOE also holds 20 REITs with market capitalizations between $10 billion and $42 billion. In addition, VOE's underweighting of the Health Care sector is substantial (12%). Investors lose the downside protection that typically comes with stocks like UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). As a result, VOE's current five-year beta is higher (1.04 vs. 0.91), making it slightly more appropriate for risk-tolerant investors.

VOE's top ten holdings are below, comprising only 11.40% of the portfolio. Diversification is usually solid with market-cap-weighted ETFs like VOE because the influence of mega-cap stocks doesn't exist. To illustrate, the Regional Banking industry is VOE's second-largest, but total exposure is just 4.67%. On the other hand, owners of popular dividend funds like the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) are likely more nervous after last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB).

Vanguard

With 10% exposure, these smaller banks typically offer high dividends but are extremely risky. The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) declined by 43.63% between June 2018 and March 2020 and is still off by 20.14% since March 2022. VOE's drawdowns are still significant, but it's an important point illustrating the benefits of diversification. Even if you predicted a crisis in advance, getting the timing right is challenging. VOE holds assets in 84 industries, with the top 25 totaling 62.52%. That's better than VTV's 67.11%.

Portfolio Visualizer

Performance Analysis

VOE is obviously a mid-cap value fund, but it's essential to differentiate it from other popular funds like the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ). As mentioned, VOE overlaps large-cap funds, leading to a $23 billion weighted-average market capitalization. In contrast, IJJ has no overlap with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and, therefore, a much lower $6 billion figure.

There's certainly a long-term case for adding mid-cap stocks to your portfolio. Since January 2006, VOE, VO, and IJJ have outperformed VTV by an annualized 0.50%, 0.97%, and 0.74%, respectively. The downside is higher volatility, which I link to the profitability differences between mid- and large-cap stocks. There's safety in size, an important point to remember when analyzing performance graphs like the one below.

Portfolio Visualizer

Readers may find three-year rolling return charts more valuable, as they help identify periods of strength and weakness. For the three years ending February 2023, VOE slightly underperformed VTV but badly missed IJJ by 5.16% per year. You can easily see how IJJ (yellow line) crashed during the pandemic, then swiftly recovered as market sentiment turned positive. IJJ's five-year beta is 1.27, so these significant movements are expected. Currently, market sentiment is poor, and company earnings reports and downward-trending earnings revisions support that. Unless you believe that will reverse shortly, keep quality front and center and refrain from speculating too much with an ETF like IJJ.

Portfolio Visualizer

This last table highlights historical performance metrics through February 2023 for 14 mid-cap value- and dividend-oriented funds, including VOE and IJJ. I've sorted the list by ten-year returns, highlighting how pure value ETFs like XMVM and RFV were the best performers. However, drawdowns can be substantial with these options, so your assessment should include how much risk you're willing and able to take.

The Sunday Investor

Although tempting, don't just jump to the best-performing funds. Remember that markets were upward-trending and supported by low interest rates for the most popular lookback periods (5 and 10 years), and the next ten years will be different. Fundamental analysis is more valuable than past performance, so let's look at how VOE, IJJ, and VTV match up next.

VOE Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VOE's top 25 industries. As with VOE's screens, I've included a mixture of backward- and forward-looking screens and others I derived using individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. Profitability and EPS Revision Scores are most valuable, supported by metrics like return on equity, net income margins, and Wall Street consensus earnings estimate changes.

The Sunday Investor

1. Sales growth marginally improved over the last year. When I last reviewed VOE, its five-year historical and one-year forward-looking sales growth figures were 5.96% and 5.97% compared to 7.81% and 6.03% today. However, estimated earnings growth fell from 7.75% to 3.85%. The heavily-weighted Financials sector is partially to blame. The top three industries in this sector (Regional Banks, Asset Management & Custody Banks, and Property & Casualty Insurance) have flat or negative expected earnings growth.

2. VOE trades at 16.40x forward earnings compared to 16.63x and 16.21x for IJJ and VTV. Last January, VOE's valuation was two points higher than VTV, so the gap is closed. Other price metrics are in VOE's favor, including trailing price-sales (2.41x vs. 2.94x), trailing price-book (3.60x vs. 4.93x), and trailing price-cash flow (13.53x vs. 14.00x).

3. Profitability is slightly concerning, as illustrated by VOE's 7.59/10 Profitability Score. It's far superior to IJJ's 6.37/10 score, but its high 12.56% exposure to the Utilities sector is a key driver. These companies have a weighted average 5.61/10 Profitability Score compared to 6.88/10 for those in VTV. However, VOE's constituents' share prices gained 0.90% over the last year while VTV's declined by 6.32%, so the mid-cap Utilities have done a better job providing downside protection.

4. One reason could be a slightly lower forward earnings valuation for Utilities stocks (17.18x vs. 17.84x), but a more likely explanation is stronger earnings momentum. The following table, provided by Yardeni Research, highlights how mid-cap Utilities stocks had an aggregate 11.7% earnings surprise last quarter compared to -7.9% for large-cap stocks. I make similar calculations each earnings season, and this has been the trend for several quarters.

Yardeni Research

These results are crucial because they inform Wall Street analyst expectations. Analysts are more likely to upgrade earnings forecasts if companies continuously exceed targets, and that's what Seeking Alpha's EPS Revision Grades attempt to summarize. VOE's EPS Revision Score is 5.70/10 compared to 5.25/10 and 5.49/10 for IJJ and VTV. Finding a broad-based ETF with a 6-7/10 score or better was easy two years ago. However, it's nearly impossible today, and VOE's score is third-best among 73 small-, mid-, and large-cap value ETFs. Investors should push to keep this score as high as possible and avoid speculating too much with out-of-favor stocks. That's the category I place IJJ in and why VOE is the better choice.

Investment Recommendation

VOE is a well-diversified, inexpensive mid-cap value fund trading at an attractive 16.40x forward earnings with positive earnings momentum. Since my January 2022 review, VOE's five-year beta reduced from 1.13 to 1.04, so I don't view it as an overly risky fund, unlike the more speculative IJJ. Between these two mid-cap ETFs, VOE is the better choice.

It's more difficult deciding between VOE and VTV. The latter features superior profitability and downside protection, likely more appropriate for defensive investors fearing a recession. On the other hand, mid-cap stocks are reporting better results that lead to higher Wall Street earnings expectations. I favor this factor more today, so there isn't much harm in owning them both. Regardless of your choice, I hope this article helped summarize the differences between the three funds discussed, and I look forward to answering any questions in the comments section below.