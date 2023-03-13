Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 8:15 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.3K Followers

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Turner - Head, IR

Mark Mader - CEO

Pete Godbole - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Sophie Lee - Morgan Stanley

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

DJ Hynes - Canaccord

Scott Berg - Needham

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Jacob Roberge - William Blair

George Kurosawa - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Smartsheet Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Aaron Turner, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Aaron Turner

Thank you, Brent. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Smartsheet's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Pete Godbole.

Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our investor relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There's a slide presentation that accompanies Pet's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our investor relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including, but not limited

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.