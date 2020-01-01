Some Good And Some Bad In Small Business Optimism

Mar. 15, 2023 12:30 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, IVDG, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, RVRS, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, DWMC, EES, ESML, EWSC
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.36K Followers

Summary

  • Small businesses continue to report some of the worst sentiment of the past decade with the February reading right back in line with the April 2020 low.
  • Plans to increase employment remain healthy in the 77th percentile.
  • Most firms report now as a poor time to expand due to economic conditions at 36% of responses.

Close up one dollar bill pile and light

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Early yesterday morning, the NFIB released the results of its February survey of small business optimism. The headline index rose to 90.9 versus expectations of it remaining unchanged at 90.3. In spite of the bounce, small businesses continue to

NFIB small business optimism index

NFIB small business optimism index components

NFIB small business optimism index components: employment

NFIB small business optimism index components: expenditures

NFIB small business optimism index components: sales

most important reason for expansion outlook

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.36K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.