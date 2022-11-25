kali9

Back in October 2022 Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Barry McCarthy gave the company 6 months to prove it can survive on its own after massive cost cutting. As you will see today, despite shares of Peloton rising 40% year to date, the company is not capable of surviving another 12 months unless more changes are made.

Financials

Peloton Q2 10-Q

Over the past year, Peloton has seen a dramatic 52% decline in product sales. More alarming is that the gross profit on the products has actually turned negative. On $381.4M in revenue costs were $424.2M, meaning the company actually has negative gross margins on the core products.

Luckily consumers who buy a Peloton pay a monthly subscription fee which happens to be a high margin business. Subscription brought in $411.3M in revenue with costs just being $133.4M.

I suppose Peloton could operate under a loss-leader type business model by essentially giving the equipment away close or below actual manufacturing costs and recoup the revenue through the high margin subscription model.

Unfortunately, Peloton's operating costs are meaningfully higher than the gross profit it generates, which leaves the company in a tight spot financially. Peloton has responded with job cuts and restructuring. If you strip the $49M in restructuring costs from the most recent quarter the $331.1M operating cost would have improved to $282.1M.

Overall the company has done a nice job over the past year stripping away operating costs, but clearly things need to continue to improve either on the cost cutting side or a re-acceleration of revenues.

Seeking Alpha

Unfortunately, Wall Street is skeptical that Peloton is going to be able to make up ground on the revenue side. Revenue for the Q3 is expected to decline 26% to $710M. Given that Peloton couldn't generate a profit on $792.7M in revenue in Q2, it's hard to imagine how the company is going to fare the next several quarters when revenue is not expected to top that total until fiscal Q2 (calendar Q4) later this year.

Luckily from an operating cash flow perspective, it's not pretty - but it certainly has gotten much better for Peloton over the past year.

Peloton Q2 10-Q

Largely due to stock based compensation and controlling inventory better, the company shrunk it's operating cash flow losses from just over $1B in on a 6-month basis down to a $291.3M loss.

Unfortunately, the company couldn't do enough on the financing side of the cash flow, so over $300M in cash flowed out of the balance sheet over the past year.

Peloton Q2 10-Q

If things don't meaningfully improve for Peloton, the company has just over 12 months of cash left. This is why back in October the CEO gave the company around 6 months to prove that Peloton could survive as a standalone business. On that timeline, that would give the company another 30 days to explore options.

Obviously a round of financing would do wonders for Peloton, either through an equity round or through debt funding. Unfortunately, the company has tapped both sources with a $985M convertible note and a $690M+ term loan.

The terms of the latter show how dire it's gotten over at Peloton and the fact interest rates have skyrocketed over the past 12 months.

Upon entering the Term Loan, the effective interest rate was 10.2% and on November 25, 2022 the rate was updated to 13.7%. Peloton Q2 10Q

This type of borrowing costs was reflected on the company financials as the company's interest expense accelerated up from $8.8M last year to $22.2M in the most recent quarter.

Peloton Q2 10Q

Distressed?

Clearly, with shares toppling from over $150 per share in 2021 to now closer to $10 it may seem like distress is priced into the stock. And obviously, much of the downside has been. However, Peloton still trades with a near $4B market cap and the company has negative margins on its physical product, negative operating profits after massive cost cuts and negative cash flow from an operating profits.

Wall Street is not projecting a revenue rebound is around the corner, meaning the company will need to slash costs even further and/or raise pricing, with the latter seemingly impossible since demand for the physical product is already in decline and the fact the company already raised membership a year ago.

The best possible outcome in the short term for Peloton is another company decides they want to buy a fledgling home fitness brand for several billions of dollars. I suppose anything is possible, but as an investor banking on that outcome significantly benefiting me (especially after any realized capital gains taxes) seems far-fetched.

Conclusions

Peloton has a wonderful subscription model that prints money. The problem is the growth in that business appears to be hitting a wall and the physical products are being sold at a loss. The company will need to raise money sometime in the next 12 months and with borrowing costs already at 13.7% I'm scared to see what the next round will cost. A white knight could prance in and save the company, but hopes and dreams are tough to invest in. I would avoid Peloton stock until the financing is shored up and/or more clarity on a turnaround is imminent.