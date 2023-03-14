Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 10:02 PM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.3K Followers

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lois Perkins – Head-Investor Relations

Matt Ehrlichman – Chief Executive Officer

Adam Kornick – President-Insurance Division

Shawn Tabak – Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Neagle – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer

Dan Kurnos – Benchmark

Cory Carpenter – JPMorgan

Josh Siegler – Cantor

John Campbell – Stephens

Ryan Tomasello – KBW

Lois Perkins

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Porch Group’s Full Year 2022 Conference Call. Today, we issued our fourth quarter earnings release and related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.porchgroup.com.

Joining me here today are Matt Ehrlichman, Porch Group’s CEO, Chairman and Founder; Shawn Tabak, Porch Group’s CFO; Matthew Neagle, Porch Group’s COO; and Adam Kornick, President of Porch Group’s Insurance Division.

Before we go further, I’d like to take a moment to read the company’s Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Today’s discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management’s views as of today, March 14, 2023. We do not undertake any obligations to update or revise this information. Additionally, we will make forward-looking statements about our expected future financial or business performance or conditions, business strategy and plans and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions based on current expectations and assumptions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings as well as a risk factor information in these slides for additional information.

We will reference both GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.