The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 10:06 PM ETThe Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Williams - Managing Director, ICR Investor Relations

Carl Daikeler - Chairman & CEO

Marc Suidan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joanna Zhao - Bank of America

Kaumil Gajrawala - Credit Suisse

Jonathan Komp - Baird

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to The Beachbody Company's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

And I will now turn over the call over to your host Bruce Williams, Managing Director of ICR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bruce Williams

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. With me on the call today are Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Beachbody Company; and Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer. Following Carl and Marc's prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for questions.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the Company's Safe Harbor language. The statements contained in this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results may differ materially from those suggested in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are described in the Company's filings with the SEC, which includes today's press release.

Today's call will include references to non-GAAP financial measures, such as

